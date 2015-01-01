पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:गरीब बच्चे ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई में असमर्थ, स्कूल खाेला जाए

बरकाकाना2 घंटे पहले
  • स्कूल खाेलने की मांग पर सीएम से मिलीं विधायक

बड़कागांव विधायक अंबा प्रसाद ने झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन से मिलकर कोरोना महामारी के चलते बंद पड़े विद्यालयों को जल्द से जल्द खोलने की मांग की| विधायक अंबा प्रसाद ने मुख्यमंत्री से मिलकर एक ज्ञापन सौंपा और कहा कि करोना महामारी के चलते मार्च 2020 से ही सारे विद्यालय बंद पड़े हैं।

जिससे बच्चों को पढ़ाई में काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। विद्यार्थियों के सर्वांगीण विकास हेतु जल्द से जल्द विद्यालय खुलना अतिआवश्यक है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के सुदूरवर्ती गांव के बच्चे ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करने में असमर्थ हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र होने की वजह से हर जगह नेटवर्क सही नहीं होती है। जिससे कि ऑनलाइन क्लास करना असंभव है।

