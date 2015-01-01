पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:किस्कू कंपनी बात करें, वर्ना नहीं होने देंगे काम : ममता

बरकाकाना13 घंटे पहले
रेलवे साइडिंग में किस्कू कंस्ट्रक्शन द्वारा लोडिंग अनलोडिंग का काम पिछले 15 दिनों से किया जा रहा है।जिसका विस्थापित मोर्चा और ग्रामीणों द्वारा विरोध प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है। जिसको लेकर साइडिंग में तनाव की स्थिति बनी हुई है ।विस्थापित मोर्चा के लोगों ने बताया कि बरकाकाना रेलवे साइडिंग में पोचरा, तेलियातू छोटकाकाना, बुजुर्ग जमीरा, कटेलिया बेड़ा, लाईन पार सहित अन्य गांव के विस्थापित लोगों द्वारा लोडिंग अनलोडिंग का काम पिछले 20 वर्षों से करते आ रहे है।

लेकिन किस्कू कंस्ट्रक्शन प्राइवेट लिमिटेड द्वारा लोडिंग अनलोडिंग का काम मिलने के बाद से क्षेत्र के विस्थापित हुए लोगों को अनदेखी कर बाहर के लोगों और मजदूरों से लोडिंग अनलोडिंग का कार्य कराया जा रहा है। विस्थापित मोर्चा द्वारा इसकी जानकारी रामगढ़ विधानसभा के विधायक ममता देवी और बड़कागांव के विधायक अंबा प्रसाद को दी गई ।

जिसके उपरांत दोनों विधायक गुरुवार को बरकाकाना ओपी परिसर पहुंचे। जहां विस्थापित मोर्चा के लोगों द्वारा बताया गया कि ओपी पुलिस के अगवाई में विस्थापित मोर्चा और किस्कू कंस्ट्रक्शन के लोगों के बीच वार्ता के लिए 19 नवंबर को बारह बजे समय निर्धारित की गई थी।

ठेकेदार की दलाली न करे पुलिस
इस दौरान लोगों ने दोनों विधायक को बताया कि बरकाकाना पुलिस बेगुनाह लोगों पर आदिवासी उत्पीड़न अधिनियम के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है । विधायक ममता देवी और अम्बा प्रसाद बरकाकाना ओपी पहुंचा और पतरातू एसडीपीओ प्रकाश चंद्र महतो समेत अन्य कोजमकर फटकार लगाते हुए कहीं की पुलिस यहां का स्थानीय लोगों पर अत्याचार करना बंद करें। किसी ठेकेदार की दलाली न करें ।

जांच होने तक बेगुनाहों पर कार्रवाई न हो: अंबा प्रसाद
विधायक अंबा प्रसाद ने कहा जिन बेगुनाहों पर आदिवासी अत्याचार अधिनियम के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। उन सबों को किसी भी हाल में बगैर जांच किए कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होनी चाहिए । मौके पर विस्थापित मोर्चा अध्यक्ष छोटेलाल करमाली महासचिव अनिल नायक, प्रभु मुंडा ,विनोद गोप, रमेश गोप, दीपक गोप ,श्रवण गोप, राकेश साहू, छोटू साहू ,राजेंद्र राम, पवन कुमार महतो, भरत करमाली ,राहुल महतो, सुरेंद्र महतो , जनार्दन लाल, राजकिशोर मुंडा, जय नारायण महतो, रवि कुमार, धर्मवीर महतो सहित सैकड़ों लोग मौजूद थे।

