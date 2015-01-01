पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुसाइड:बरवाडीह : विवाहिता का शव फांसी से झूलता मिला, पुलिसिया जांच शुरू

बरवाडीह35 मिनट पहले
बरवाडीह थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत मंगरा पंचायत के मुर्गीडीह ग्राम में विवाहिता आरती कुमारी (22) का शव सोमवार की सुबह अपने घर के एक कमरे में फांसी से लटकता हुआ मिला। घटना की सूचना स्थानीय लोगों ने पुलिस को दी। सूचना मिलने पर एसडीपीओ अमरनाथ, सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर उदय प्रताप सिंह व सब इंस्पेक्टर अजय कुमार दास सदल बल घटनास्थल में पहुंचकर घटना की जांच की।

पुलिस पदाधिकारियों ने मृतका आरती के परिजनों के अलावा पति राजू प्रजापति व उसके परिजनों से करीब एक घंटे तक पूछताछ की। घटना के संबंध में मृतका के पति राजू प्रजापति ने बताया कि मैं सुबह में घर के बाहर नहाने गया था। करीब नौ बजे जब मैं नहाकर घर वापस आया तो घर के एक कमरे में अपनी पत्नी आरती का शव गमछे से लटकता हुआ पाया। जब मैंने उसके शव को फंदे से उतारा तो उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। राजू ने बताया कि पिछले कई माह से दोनों के बीच आपसी विवाद चल रहा था। जानकारी लेने के बाद बरवाडीह थाना प्रभारी सह सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर उदय प्रताप सिंह ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेते हुए पोस्टमार्टम के लिए लातेहार भेज दिया है।

इंस्पेक्टर उदय प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि मृतका की मौत हत्या है या आत्महत्या, यह पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही कुछ कहा जा सकता है। फिलहाल, पुलिस सभी पहलुओं की जांच कर रही है। ज्ञात हो कि मृतका आरती कुमारी पलामू जिले के पाटन थाना क्षेत्र की रहनेवाली थी। उसका विवाह वर्ष 2018 में राजू प्रजापति के साथ हुआ था। इधर, आरती की मौत के बाद से पूरा परिवार सदमे में है। उसके परिजन रो-रोकर बेहाल हैं।

