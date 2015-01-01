पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:जनता दरबार में आए दो दर्जन मामले आधे से अधिक का ऑन स्पॉट निपटारा

बरवाडीह29 मिनट पहले
जिला उपायुक्त अबु इमरान के निर्देश पर बरवाडीह प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी राकेश सहाय की अध्यक्षता में सोमवार को साप्ताहिक जनता दरबार का आयोजन किया गया। बीडीओ ने जनता दरबार में आए कई फरियादियों की फरियाद सुनकर उसका निपटारा किया। इस दौरान फरियादियों ने विभिन्न विभागों से जुड़े लगभग दो दर्जन समस्याएं रखीं, जिसमें दर्जनभर से अधिक मामलों का निपटारा बीडीओ ने ऑन स्पॉट कर दिया

वहीं, बीडीओ ने अन्य मामलों को निष्पादन के लिए संबंधित अधिकारी को अग्रसारित करते हुए एक सप्ताह में उसका निदान करने का निर्देश दिया। बीडीओ सहाय ने बताया कि जनता दरबार का मुख्य उद्देश्य क्षेत्र के लोगों की समस्याओं को सरल तरीके से निपटाना है। इसी का नतीजा है कि जनता दरबार में लोग प्रखंड के विभिन्न पंचायतों से पहुंचकर अपनी-अपनी समस्याएं रख रहे हैं और उनकी समस्याएं भी दूर हो रही हैं।

