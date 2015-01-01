पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन:ट्रेन ठहराव की मांग पर प्रदर्शनकारियों ने बरवाडीह में एक घंटे किया ट्रैक जाम

बरवाडीह2 घंटे पहले
  • बरवाडीह, छिपादोहर व केचकी स्टेशन पर ट्रेन रोकने की मांग उठाई

सीआईसी रेलखंड स्थित बरवाडीह, छिपादोहर और केचकी रेलवे स्टेशनों पर सवारी ट्रेनों के ठहराव की मांग को लेकर बरवाडीह रेलवे स्टेशन पर मंगलवार को संयुक्त एकता मंच के बैनर तले रेल चक्का जाम किया गया। रेल चक्का जाम से पूर्व विभिन्न पंचायतों से आए करीब 200 महिला-पुरुषों ने सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता कन्हाई सिंह, राजद के प्रखंड अध्यक्ष अली हसन अंसारी, महिला समाजसेवी संतोषी शेखर व यूथ कांग्रेस नेता हिमांशु गुप्ता के नेतृत्व में बाबा चौक से पैदल मार्च करते हुए रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंचे।

इस दौरान आरपीएफ के इंस्पेक्टर प्रेम कुमार शर्मा के साथ मौजूद आरपीएसएफ, जीआरपी और जिला पुलिस बल के अधिकारी व जवानों ने रेल ट्रैक जाम करने जा रहे लोगों को ओवरब्रिज पर ही रोक दिया। इसपर प्रदर्शनकारियों और पुलिस के बीच जमकर नोकझोंक भी हुई। अपनी मांगों को लेकर प्रदर्शनकारी पहले रेलवे स्टेशन में धरने पर बैठ गए और विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए करीब एक घंटे तक रेलवे ट्रैक को जाम रखा।

