पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सैनिटाइजेशन:लातेहार-बरवाडीह के छठ घाट को सैनिटाइज किया

बरवाडीह7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चतरा लोकसभा क्षेत्र के सांसद सुनील कुमार सिंह के निर्देश पर छठ पूजा के अवसर पर गुरुवार को लातेहार शहरी क्षेत्र के सभी छठ घाटों पर सैनिटाइजेशन का कार्य किया गया।

इस दौरान भाजपा नगर मंडल की ओर से लोगों के बीच कोरोना के प्रति जागरुकता अभियान भी चलाया गया। नगर मंडल द्वारा चाणक्य नगरी छठ घाट, धर्मपुर छठ घाट समेत अन्य घाटों पर सेनिटाइजेशन कराया गया। भाजपा के नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष रितेश कुमार निक्कू ने छठ पूजा में सभी व्रतियों से सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करने तथा मास्क का प्रयोग करने की अपील की है। मौके पर जिला सोशल मीडिया प्रभारी राजीव रंजन पांडेय, संतोष पासवान, अश्विनी कुमार सिंह, अमर विश्वकर्मा, गोल्डन कुमार, सागर कुमार, दिनेश गुप्ता, अजय सिंह, संतोष चंद्रवंशी, अखिलेश सिंह, सुनील गुप्ता, गौतम गुप्ता समेत कई भाजपाई उपस्थित थे। वहीं, सांसद सुनील सिंह के निर्देश पर बरवाडीह के भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष हर्षवर्धन सिंह के नेतृत्व में गुरुवार को प्रखंड मुख्यालय के आदर्श नगर, चपरी के देवरी नदी घाट, मेन रोड धड़धड़ी नदी छठ घाट समेत करीब आधे दर्जन छठ घाटों को सैनिटाइज किया गया। नमो एप के चतरा लोकसभा संयोजक दिलीप सिंह यादव ने बताया कि सांसद सिंह वर्तमान समय में कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बावजूद क्षेत्र में संक्रमण को लेकर चिंतित हैं।

उनके सौजन्य से चिह्नित स्थानों को सैनिटाइज कराने के अलावा मास्क वितरण भी किया जा रहा है। मौके पर पूर्व विधायक प्रतिनिधि प्रदीप सिंह, वरिष्ठ भाजपाई मनोज प्रसाद, किसान मोर्चा के प्रखंड संयोजक मनोज यादव, युवा भाजपा नेता विकास कुमार सिंह, प्रवीण कुमार (पप्पू), कन्हाई प्रसाद समेत कई लोग मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें