गुमला की घटना:पांच दिन के बाद गोताखोरों ने खोज निकला 6 साल की बच्ची का शव, नहाने के दौरान बघमुंडा जलप्रपात में डूबी थी मासूम

गुमला13 मिनट पहले
बच्ची का शव मिलने के बाद जल प्रपात के पास जुटी भीड़। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए गुमला सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया।
  • 25 अक्टूबर को नहाने के दौरान डूबे थे तीन बच्चे, दो बच्चों का शव एनडीआरएफ की टीम ने खोज निकाला था

बसिया थाना क्षेत्र स्थित बघमुंडा जलप्रपात में पिछले 25 अक्टूबर को परिवार के साथ पिकनिक मनाने पहुंचे तीन बच्चे नहाने के दौरान डूब गए थे। इस दौरान एनडीआरएफ की टीम ने दो बच्चों का शव खोज निकाला था जबकि एक बच्ची का शव नहीं निकाला जा सका था। थक-हार कर एनडीआरएफ की टीम वापस लौट गई थी। लेकिन पांच दिन के बाद स्थानीय गोताखोरों ने छह साल की बच्ची का शव शुक्रवार को खोज निकाला। शव मिलने की सूचना स्थानीय पुलिस को दी गई जिसके बाद पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए गुमला सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया।

गोताखोर जिन्होंने बच्ची के शव को खोज निकाला।
बच्ची की पहचान छह साल की इशिका के रूप में की गई है। इशिका के पिता अभिषेक तिग्गा ने कहा कि इशिका के डूबने के बाद वे अपने ऑफिस से तीन नवम्बर तक की छुट्टी लेकर रांची से दस लोगों के साथ प्रतिदन सुबह 8 बजे बसिया बघमुण्डा आकर बेटी की तलाश में जुटे थे। इस तलाश में स्थानीय गोताखोरों ने भरपूर सहयोग किया। शुक्रवार सुबह दस बजे से खोजबीन शुरू की गई। इस दौरान दोपहर लगभग 3 बजे एक पत्थर के पास बेटी का शव मिला। इशिका को ढूंढने में उसके परिजनों के आग्रह पर स्थानीय गोताखोरों बेनेदिक कुल्लू, बम्बयारी शौरभ टोप्पो, डाचूटोली सुजीत सोरेंग, बम्बयारी दानियल, धनवार बम्बयारी ने लगातार छह दिनों तक मेहनत की।

मायूस बैठ बच्ची के परिजन।
गोताखोर बेनेदिक कुल्लू ने कहा कि 25 अक्टूबर को वह मछली पकड़ रहा था। इस दौरान शोर सुनाई पड़ी। उसने देखा कि गहरे बहते पानी में कई बच्चे डूब रहे थे। तभी मैंने पानी में छलांग लगा दी। इसके बाद एक एक-एक कर चार बच्चों को पानी से बाहर निकाल कर उन्हें बचा लिया गया था। लेकिन तीन बच्चों को वह बचा नहीं पाया था। इशिका की तलाश के बाद उसे अब संतुष्टि मिली है। कम से कम मृत बच्ची का उसके परिजन विधि विधान के साथ अब अंतिम संस्कार कर सकेंगे।

