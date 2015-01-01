पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंथन:प्रबंधन सीएसआर से 4 गावों में 1 करोड़ से करेगा विकास का काम- पीओ

भदानीनगर2 घंटे पहले
  • सीसीएल भुरकुंडा कोलियरी प्रबंधन ने कुरसे में वनाधिकार अधिनियम के तहत एनओसी पर की ग्रामसभा, बलकुदरा खुली खदान का होगा विस्तार

सीसीएल बरका-सयाल क्षेत्र के भुरकुंडा कोलियरी अंतर्गत बलकुदरा खुली खदान के विस्तारीकरण को लेकर मंगलवार को प्रबंधन ने कुरसे मौजा में स्थित जंगल एंव जंगल झाड़ी भूमि रकबा 311.65 एकड, 126.17 हेक्टेयर के वना अधिकार अधिनियम 2006 के तहत झारखंड सरकार के द्वारा अनापत्ति प्रमाण निर्गत करने को लेकर कुरसे पंचायत भवन में ग्रामसभा का आयोजन किया गया। ग्रामसभा की शुरूआत भुरकुंडा परियोजना पदाधिकारी जितेन्द्र कुमार सिंह ने जन प्रतिनिधि, अंचल पदाधिकारी और ग्रामीणों को बुके देकर स्वागत किया। ग्रामसभा में वन समिति अध्यक्ष मिहिलाल बेदिया, सचिव संतोष यादव, पूर्व मुखिया रामदास बेदिया, गिरधारी गोप, संदीप उरांव, राणा प्रताप सिंह, कपूर सिंह, बीडी सिंह सहित अन्य ग्रामीणों ने प्रबंधन के सामने एनओसी देने को लेकर विभिन्न मांग रखी।

जिसमें सीसीएल के सीएसआर फंड से कुरसे मौजा में बुनियादी सुविधा सडक, पानी, बिजली, स्वास्थ्य, स्वरोजगार, कौशल विकास की निशुल्क सुविधा देने, भुरकुंडा में खाली पड़ी जमीन पर कुरसे के ग्रामीणों को व्यवसाय करने के लिए अनुमति देने, कुरसे मौजा में उत्खनन का जो खाली पड़ी भूमि है या डीपो उसे समतलीकरण कर रैयतों को जीविकोपार्जन के लिए देने व वैकल्पिक रोजगार से कुरसे ग्रामवासियों को जोडने, बलकुदरा खदान से उत्पादित होने वाले कोयले का 70 प्रतिशत लोकल सेल में आवंटन करने, कुरसे गांव में खेल का मैदान व स्टेडियम का निर्माण, प्रबंधन द्वारा विस्थापित रैयतों के परिवार को प्रमाण पत्र निर्गत करने, सिचाई की व्यवस्था करने, सीसीएल भुरकुंडा आफिसर्स क्लब विस्थापित प्रभावित गांव के लोगो को शादी विवाह, सामाजिक कार्य और सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम आयोजन के लिए निशुल्क मुहैया कराने, कुरसे फोरलेन से सटे जंगल को सुरक्षित रखने का कार्य करने, भुरकुंडा सीसीएल अस्पताल में कुरसे के ग्रामीणों को निशुल्क इलाज कराने, बच्चो के शिक्षा और विद्यालय तक आने जाने के लिए बस की सुविधा देने, भुरकुंडा थाना मैदान का सुंदरीकरण, वर्तमान में कुरसे आने वाले रास्ते को तत्काल दुरूस्त करने सहित अन्य मांग शामिल थी। कार्यक्रम में ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि वे उद्योग का कभी विरोध नहीं किये है। हमेशा सहयोग करते आ रहे है। लेकिन निजी एवं सरकारी कंपनियों ने ग्रामीणों को ठगने का काम किया है। ग्रामीणों की मांगो पर पीओ जितेन्द्र कुमार सिंह ने सकारात्मक तरीके से पहल करने का आश्वासन दिया। कहा कि प्रबंधन सीएसआर के माध्यम से एक वर्ष मे चार गांव कुरसे, देवरिया, दुंदुवा और बलकुदरा मे विकास कार्य मे एक करोड रुपए खर्च करेगी।

