दौरा:लोगों की भलाई नहीं, मलाई खींचने में लगे जिम्मेदार

भदानीनगर15 घंटे पहले
जन चौपाल में ग्रामीणों को सम्बोधित करते सांसद जयंत सिन्हा।
  • सांसद जयंत सिन्हा ने भदानीनगर के लादी, चिकोर, पाली व सांकी में जन चौपाल लगाई, बोले

भारतीय जनता पार्टी भदानीनगर मंडल के विभिन्न ग्रामीणों क्षेत्रों मंगलवार को भाजपा सांसद सह पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री जयंत सिन्हा ने जन चौपाल लगाकर लोगों की समस्या सुनी। सांसद ने लादी, चिकोर, पाली, सांकी, सुद्दी गांव में ग्रामीणों की समस्या को सुनकर समाधान करने का आश्वासन दिया।

एक दिसंबर को भदानीनगर के जर्जर सड़कों को लेकर डीसी कार्यालय के समक्ष धरना-प्रर्दशन करने का आह्वान ग्रामीणों से किया। जिसका नेतृत्व सांसद खुद करेंगे। सांसद ने कहा कि देश में कोरोना महामारी के कारण काफी विकट स्थिति आई है। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क और सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करें। झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा ने राज्य में डबल इंजन की सरकार बनाने की बात जनता से कही थी।

लेकिन डबल इंजन की सरकार नहीं बन पाई। एक इंजन केन्द्र की मोदी सरकार की है जो विकास की ओर चल रही है। दूसरा राज्य में हेमंत सरकार का इंजन जो विनाश की ओर चल रहा है। भदानीनगर के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की सड़कों की स्थिति काफी जर्जर और दयनीय है।

राज्य सरकार की जिम्मेवारी है इन सड़कों को बनाने की। बड़कागांव में विधायक रंगदारी कर रही है। जनता की सेवा करनी चाहिए वह नहीं हो पा रहा है। झारखंड सरकार भलाई में नहीं मलाई में लगी हुई है। अनुशंसा के बाद भी सडक नहीं बन पाई है। हक मांगने के लिए आन्दोलन करना होगा।

सांसद मद को दो साल के लिए कर दिया है बंद

सांसद ने कहा कि कोरोना के कारण सांसद मद को दो साल के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है। एक दिसंबर को रामगढ़ जिला मे होने वाले बैठक में डीएमएफटी फंड से ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की सडक और लपंगा ओवरब्रिज बनाने का मामला रखेंगे। साथ ही सडक का निर्माण को लेकर डीसी कार्यालय के समक्ष धरना देंगे।

मतकमा चौक रेलवे फाटक पर ओवरब्रिज निर्माण हो
लादी में जन चौपाल में पंकज कुशवाहा ने चिकोर पैक्स के अध्यक्ष रामदेव कुशवाहा और सदस्य इन्द्र प्रकाश कुशवाहा उर्फ शैलेश कुशवाहा को प्रशासन द्वारा झुठे केस में फंसाकर जेल भेजने की बात कही। सांसद से मतकमा चैक रेलवे फाटक में ओवरब्रिज बनवाने की मांग की।

मतकमा चैक मे स्टीम काॅलोनी, पतरातू निवासी रामकुमार पासवान ने स्थानीय मो जमीर और मो सलीम द्वारा नौकरी के नाम पर तीन वर्ष पूर्व चार लाख की ठगी करने के मामले मे पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा सहयोग नही करने की बात कही।

