आत्मनर्भरता:ग्रामीणों ने श्रमदान कर श्मशान घाट सड़क की कराई मरम्मत

भदानीनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकारी उदासीनता से नाराजगी

भदानीनगर क्षेत्र के कुरसे गांव के श्मशान घाट मार्ग सरकारी उदासीनता का दंश झेल रहा है। स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने कई बार पतरातू बीडीओ से मुलाकात कर श्मशान घाट की सडक बनवाने की मांग की। बीडीओ ने सडक का काम सरकारी फंड से बनवाने का आश्वासन दिया। इसके बावजूद सडक का निर्माण कार्य नहीं हुआ। थक हार कर ग्रामीणों ने श्रमदान और आर्थिक सहयोग कर लोगो के आने जाने के लिए सडक की साफ सफाई की। जिससे लोग श्मशान घाट तक आराम से जा सके। स्थानीय ग्रामीण विरेन्द्र यादव, राणा प्रताप सिंह, राज कपूर सिंह, नकुल सिंह, राजकुमार साहू, जयलाल सिंह ने बताया कि जब गांव में किसी की मौत हो जाती है। तो खेत में लगी फसल को रौंदते हुए शव लेकर श्मशान घाट तक जाना पड़ता है। जिससे ग्रामीणों को भारी दिक्कत होती है।

बताया कि मामले को लेकर पतरातू सीओ को ग्रामीणों ने संयुक्त रूप से हस्ताक्षर कर श्मशान घाट तक पीसीसी सडक बनाने और रास्ता देने की मांग की थी। जिसके बाद पतरातू सीओ के पहल के बाद भदानीनगर पुलिस की देखरेख में जमीन की मापी कर श्मशान घाट तक आने जाने का रास्ता मिल गया। जिसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने पतरातू बीडीओ से श्मशान घाट तक पीसीसी सडक बनाने की मांग की। बीडीओ ने ग्रामीणों को आश्वस्त किया कि रिपोर्ट आने के बाद आमसभा कर 15वें वित योजना से पीसीसी का निर्माण करा दिया जायेगा। बीडीओ ने पंचायत सेवक जितेन्द्र प्रसाद को जांच कर श्मशान घाट के रास्ता की रिर्पोट सौपने का आदेश दिया। लेकिन पंचायत सेवक द्वारा बीडीओ को कोई जबाब नहीं दिया गया। जिसे ग्रामीणों में प्रखंड प्रशासन के खिलाफ काफी आक्रोश है। अंत मे ग्रामीणों ने शुक्रवार को श्रमदान और आर्थिक सहयोग से श्मशान घाट रास्ता की साफ सफाई कराई।

