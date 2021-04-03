पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:छोटे-बड़े 18 वाहन को जब्त कर थाने लाया गया

भवनाथपुर2 घंटे पहले
भवनाथपुर में वाहन जांच करते अधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
भवनाथपुर में वाहन जांच करते अधिकारी।

एसपी ने निर्देश पर भवनाथपुर थाना मोड़ के पास मोटरयान निरीक्षक पदाधिकारी गढ़वा अशोक कुमार सिंह के नेतृत्व में वाहन चेकिंग अभियान चलाया गया। छोटे बड़े 18 वाहन को जब्त कर थाने लाया गया। मोटरयान निरीक्षक पदाधिकारी अशोक कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि सड़क सुरक्षा की टीम और भवनाथपुर थाना अधिकारी एवं पुलिस बल के सहायता से यह अभियान चलाया गया जो झारखंड सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन सड़क सुरक्षा अभियान का महीना चल रहा है।

जिसमे दोपहिया वाहनों के हेलमेट ,ट्रिपल लोड, लाइसेंस, वही चारपहिया वाहन में टैक्स डिफॉल्ट आदि चेक किया जा रहा है। चेकिंग अभियान में एक बालू लदा हाइवा, दो ट्रैक्टर, दो पिकअप, एक कमांडर, दो टेंपाे एवं ग्यारह मोटरसाइकिल जब्त कर थाना में लाया गया । थाने में लाये गए वाहनों के जांचोपरांत चालान काटा गया । इस अभियान में सड़क सुरक्षा की टीम संजय कुमार बैठा, विनय कुमार, एएसआई अनुज सिंह, सत्येंद्र कुमार उपाध्याय एवं पुलिस के जवान शामिल थे।

