पूरी करने का दिया आश्वासन:विधायक को बागवानी मित्र ने 8 सूत्री मांग पत्र सौंपा

भवनाथपुर2 घंटे पहले
विधायक को मांग पत्र सौपते बागवान मित्र। - Dainik Bhaskar
बागवान मित्र संघ ने झारखण्ड के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सुनीत कुमार सिंह के नेतृत्व में विधायक के टाउनशिप आवास पर भाजपा विधायक भानु प्रताप शाही से मिलकर 8 सूत्री मांग पत्र सौंपा। भवनाथपुर, केतार, खरौंधी, तीनों प्रखंड के बागवान मित्र मौजूद थे। इस दौरान विधायक भानु प्रताप शाही ने बागवान मित्रों को कहा आपकी मागें जायज हैं। आपकी मांगों को आने वाला विधानसभा सत्र में पुरजोर तरीके से उठाएंगे।

मांग पत्र में बागवान मित्रों को न्यूनतम श्रमिक मजदूरी के रूप में 7500 हजार मानदेय निर्धारित करने, सेवा 60 वर्ष सुनिश्चित करने, डिजिटल परिचय पत्र उपलब्ध कराने, उद्यान की कार्य करने हेतु टैब उपलब्ध कराने, नियमित प्रशिक्षण कराने किसानों की फल फूल एवं सब्जी को बीमा कराने की मांग शामिल है।

इस मौके पर गढ़वा जिला अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार दुबे, मीडिया प्रभारी मनोज बैठा, केतार प्रखण्ड अध्यक्ष मनोरंजन गुप्ता,भवनाथपुर प्रखण्ड अध्यक्ष ब्रजेश कुमार गुप्ता,खरौंधी प्रखण्ड अध्यक्ष बिन्दुल गुप्ता,इम्तेयाज अंसारी,आकाश कुमार सिंह,आनंद गुप्ता,विकास गुप्ता इत्यादि बागवान मित्र उपस्थिति थे।

