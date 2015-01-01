पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ:आस्था का प्रतीक है नलकारी तट स्थित छठ माता मंदिर

भुरकुंडा5 मिनट पहले
आस्था और भक्ति का महापर्व छठ के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार की शाम छठ व्रतियों ने निर्जला उपवास रखकर खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। शुक्रवार को व्रती पहला अर्घ्य अस्ताचलगामी भगवान सूर्य को देंगी और दूसरा अर्घ्य शनिवार की सुबह उदयीमान सूर्य को।

तब जाकर व्रत करने वाले अपना उपवास तोड़ेंगे। पर्व को लेकर पूरा क्षेत्र भक्तिमय हो गया है। छठ घाट सज धजकर, साफ-सुथरा हो गया। सामाजिक संगठनों ने श्रद्धालुओं के लिए जगह-जगह लाइटिंग की व्यवस्था कराई है।

बाजारों में पूजा को लेकर रौनक आई है। इतनी खरीदारी तो दुर्गा पूजा और दीपावली में भी नहीं कि गई थी। यहां कोरोना पर आस्था भारी दिखाई दे रहा है। बाजारों में पूजन सामग्री, फल, ईख-गन्ना से भर चुका है। वहीं भुरकुंडा नलकारी नदी तट पर अवस्थित छठ माता की मंदिर आस्था का प्रतीक बना हुआ है।

भुरकुंडा कोयलांचल में केवल भुरकुंडा में ही छठ माता का मंदिर बना हुआ है। जहां पर आस्था और विश्वास के साथ माता की आराधना करते आ रहे है। इसके अलावे यहां पर माता गंगा और सूर्य भगवान की प्रतिमा भी स्थापित है।

जहां पर लोग नदी से नहा-धोकर पूजा करने आते है। प्रत्येक वर्ष हजारों की संख्या में श्रद्धालु लोग छठ पर्व में पूजा करने आते है। लोगों का कहना है कि जो लोग मंदिर में मन्नत मांगते उनकी मन्नत पूरी होती है। मंदिर में सालोभर पूजा होती है।

