प्रदर्शन:पारंपरिक हथियार लेकर आए विस्थापित बोले-प्रबंधन को देना पड़ेगा अधिकार

भुरकुंडा17 घंटे पहले
  • नौकरी-मुआवजा के लिए विस्थापित-प्रभावित समिति सौंदा बस्ती ने बरका-सयाल में किया प्रदर्शन

विस्थापित-प्रभावित समिति सौदा बस्ती ने 14 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर शुक्रवार को सीसीएल बरका-सयाल जीएम कार्यालय के समक्ष धरना-प्रर्दशन किया। प्रर्दशन के दौरान समिति ने प्रबंधन को 14 सूत्री मांग पत्र सौंपा। विस्थापित प्रभावित समिति के लोग सैंकड़ो की संख्या में सौंदा बस्ती से जुलूस की शक्ल में नारेबाजी करते हुए सीसीएल बरका सयाल जीएम कार्यालय पहुंचकर धरना-प्रर्दशन किया। धरना को संबोधित करते हुए समिति के अध्यक्ष गजानंद प्रसाद उर्फ गज्जू ने कहा कि सयाल परियोजना सहित अन्य परियोजनाओं में सौंदा बस्ती के विस्थापितों की सैंकडो एकड़ जमीन अधिग्रहित की गई है।

जिसके एवज में प्रबंधन द्वारा रोजगार, पुनर्वास और मुआवजा नहीं दिया गया है। सयाल परियोजना खुली खदान को खुलने में विस्थापित हर संभव प्रबंधन का सहयोग करेंगे। लेकिन प्रबंधन को विस्थापितों के हक अधिकार को देना होगा। विस्थापित नेता सुखदेव प्रसाद ने कहा कि सयाल खुली खदान खुलने से रोजगार के अवसर मिलेगा। प्रबंधन विस्थापितों के मांगो पर सकारात्मक पहल करे। ताकि विस्थापित खदान खुलने में प्रबंधन का सहयोग कर सके। धरना प्रदर्शन के उपरांत समिति द्वारा प्रबंधन को 14 सूत्री मांग पत्र सौंपा गया। धरना प्रदर्शन को केके पंचायत पोडा के ग्रामीण पारंपरिक हथियार से लैस होकर ढोल नगाडा के साथ पहुंचे।

प्रदर्शन में नीलकंठ प्रसाद, बासुदेव साव, मुखिया दयानंद प्रसाद, विक्रांत साहु, पंसस अरविंद प्रसाद, जीतराम मुंडा, अमित कुमार, अमर कुमार, राहुल कुमार, नरेन्द्र प्रसाद, प्रभात कुमार, भवानीशंकर प्रसाद, रमेश साव, दीपक कुमार, अनंत प्रसाद, सीमा देवी, विनोद साव, ज्योति प्रसाद, भवानी शंकर प्रसाद, प्रदीप हांसदा, ललन प्रसाद, राजाराम मुर्मू, जनक प्रसाद, चन्दर प्रसाद, भोला साव, छोटू साव, शशिकांत प्रसाद, राजकुमार सोरेन, महेश मुंडा, राजीव प्रसाद, सुनीता देवी, अन्नु देवी, अनिता देवी, सरिता देवी, पूनम देवी, देवंती देवी, अंगीरा देवी, गीता देवी,अम्बर प्रसाद,रबी गिरी,सोहन साव, मिठुन, संजय गुप्ता, निरंजन, बबलू मुर्मु शामिल थे।

