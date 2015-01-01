पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:पर्चा चिपकाने से डरें नहीं, पर सतर्क रहें, संदिग्ध की सूचना तुरंत दें: एसपी

भुरकुंडा4 घंटे पहले
  • कोयलांचल क्षेत्र में टीएसपीसी संगठन द्वारा पर्चा चिपकाने का काम किया गया है

उतरी, दक्षिणी छोटा नागपुर तृतीय सम्मेलन प्रस्तुति जोनल कमेटी ( टीएसपीसी) झारखंड द्वारा बरका सयाल क्षेत्र में सोमवार को पर्चा चिपकाने मामले पर जानकारी लेने को रामगढ़ एसपी प्रभात कुमार मंगलवार को दल-बल के साथ भुरकुंडा कोयलांचल क्षेत्र का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान एसपी का काफिला पटेलनगर-सयाल मोड़ भुरकुंडा पहुंचा जहां चोरधार जाने वाली सड़क का जायजा लिया। यहां पर एसपी ने भुरकुंडा पुलिस दिशा -निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद एसपी सेंट्रल सौंदा रेलवे साइडिंग पहुंचे। जहां पर एसपी ने साइडिंग का निरीक्षण किया। इसके बाद वहा पर कार्य में लगे सीसीएल पदाधिकारी और सुरक्षा कर्मियों को कई दिशा निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने सुरक्षा में लगे गार्डों को कहा कि सजग रहे , सतर्क रहें, सावधान रहने की बात कही। कहा कि किसी भी प्रकार साइडिंग क्षेत्र में घटना, पोस्टर-पर्चा बाजी या फिर संदिग्ध लोग दिखे तो तुरंत पुलिस को सूचना देने को कहा। इस दौरान कुछ को फटकार भी लगाई। निर्देश में 48 घंटे ज्यादा सतर्क रहने को कहा साथ ही सावधान रहकर मुस्तैदी से ड्यूटी करने को कहा गया। कोयलांचल क्षेत्र में टीएसपीसी संगठन द्वारा पर्चा चिपकाने का काम किया गया है। रामगढ़ पुलिस पूरी तरह अलर्ट है।

