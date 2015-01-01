पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवाजाही मे दिक्कत:पैसेंजर ट्रेन नहीं चलने से महापर्व छठ में आने-जाने वालों को हो रही परेशानी

भुरकुंडा4 घंटे पहले
(संजय पासवान) कोविड-19 संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए सरकार द्वारा मार्च महीने में लगाये गए लॉकडाउन के समय से बरकाकाना रेललाइन से चलने वाली सभी पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का परिचालन बंद कर दिया गया था। जो अबतक बंद है, जिसके कारण हिंदुओ का महापर्व छठ में आने-जाने वाले सोंच रखने वाले परदेशी लोगों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

बता दे कि बरकाकाना स्टेशन से खुलने वाली पैसेंजर ट्रेनों से सैंकड़ो लोग यात्रा करते थे। लेकिन संक्रमण रोकने के लिए सरकार की लगे लॉकडाउन से बरकाकाना रेलखंड पर चलने वाली सभी एक्सप्रेस और 10 पैसेंजर ट्रेन का परिचालन बंद है। जो पिछले आठ माह से बंद है।

बरकाकाना रुट पर 10 पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का होता था परिचालन

विभिन्न जिलों व राज्यों के यात्रियों को उनके गंतव्य पहुंचाने के लिए बरकाकाना रेल लाईन से 10 पैसेंजर और 15 एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों का परिचालन लॉकडाउन के पहले तक हो रही थी। जिसमें लोग राज्य के अलावे अन्य राज्यों में जाने के लिए लोग सफर करते थे। इस बार ट्रेन नहीं चलने से छठ पर्व में लोग नहीं के बराबर अपने घर जा पा रहें है। जिनका उन्हें मलाल रहेगा।

इन ट्रेनों का होता था परिचालन

पूर्व मध्य रेलवे धनबाद मंडल के बरकाकाना रेल लाइन पर पैसेंजर ट्रेन गोमो-बरकाकाना- गढ़वा रोड चोपन, गोमो-बरवाडीह, बरकाकाना-वाराणसी मेमू, बरकाकाना-देहरी, कोडरमा- बरकाकाना, आद्रा-बरकाकाना, टाटानगर-बरकाकाना, बरकाकाना-सिधवार, बरकाकाना-हजारीबाग-कोडरमा पैसेंजर ट्रेन चलती थी।

इसके अलावे 15 एक्सप्रेस का परिचालन इस रुट से होता था। अभी इस रुट पर स्पेशल ट्रेन के रुप में शक्तिपुंज एक्सप्रेस, पलामू एक्सप्रेस और राजधानी ट्रेन का परिचालन शुरू किया गया है। जिसमें सफर करने के लिए यात्री को रिजर्वेशन कराना होगा।

क्या कहते है छठव्रती

कोरोना संक्रमण व लॉकडाउन के कारण सभी लोग परेशान तो है ही। लेकिन पर्व-त्योहारों में भी सभी को परेशानी हो गई है। उसपर झारखंड सरकार की गाइडलाइन कि व्रत करने वाले घर पर ही छठ करें। छठ करने वाली मीरा देवी, सुशील देवी, रामपति देवी, चंद्रावती देवी, जयवीर यादव, अशोक सिंह का कहना है कि ट्रेन नहीं चलने से काफी परेशानी उत्पन्न हो गई है।

हम अपने गांव बिहार जाकर हर वर्ष पूजा करते थे। ट्रेन से सफर करने में सुविधा होती थी साथ ही किराया कम लगता था। इसबार ट्रेन नहीं चल रहा है जिसके कारण पर्व-त्योहार में अपने गांव-घर भी नहीं जा सके जिसका दुख व मलाल हमेशा रहेगा। सोंचा था कि यहीं पर पूजा कर लूंगा लेकिन राज्य सरकार की गाइडलाइन से लगता है कि बिहार ही जाकर पर्व कर लूं। लेकिन मजबूरी है जाए तो जाए कैसे। बसों में भाडा ज्यादा लगेगा।

