कार्रवाई:बोलबा को बनाएंगे नशामुक्त तस्करों पर कार्रवाई- थाना प्रभारी

बोलबा4 घंटे पहले
  • मेन रोड में सफेद लाइन के भीतर गाड़ी खड़ा करना वर्जित होगा

थाना परिसर में सोमवार को पुलिस पब्लिक मीट का आयोजन हुआ। इस दौरान निवर्तमान थाना प्रभारी शिशिर कुमार सिंह को भावभीनी विदाई दी गई और नए थाना प्रभारी मनीष कुमार का स्वागत किया गया। शिशिर कुमार सिंह ने जहां सहयोग के लिए सभी लोगों को धन्यवाद दिया, वहीं नए थाना प्रभारी ने कहा कि बोलबा को नशा मुक्त बनाया जाएगा। नशे का कारोबार करने वाले संभल जाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके ट्रेनिंग बोलबा में ही हुई और पहली पोस्टिंग भी यही हुई है, इसलिए वे इस क्षेत्र के लिए बहुत कुछ करना चाहते हैं।

प्रखंड के लोगों का सहयोग जरूरी है। उन्होंने अपना मोबाइल नंबर बताते हुए कहा कि कुछ गैरकानूनी या संदेहास्पद नजर आने पर लोग उनसे नि:संकोच संपर्क करें। उनकी पहचान गुप्त रखी जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि सड़क सुरक्षा जरूरी है। मेन रोड में सफेद लाइन के भीतर गाड़ी खड़ा करना वर्जित होगा। प्रमुख सह भाजपा के मंडल अध्यक्ष सुरजन बड़ाईक ने पूर्व थाना प्रभारी को भावभीनी विदाई दी और नए थाना प्रभारी का स्वागत किया। उप मुखिया साह प्रखंड के सांसद प्रतिनिधि अजय जायसवाल, वनदुर्गा मंदिर समिति के प्रबंधक केसरी सिंह, रामविलास बड़ाईक, कृष्णा प्रसाद जायसवाल, रामप्रवेश शाह, इंद्रमोहन सिंह, जैनुल अंसारी, विजय मंडल आदि उपस्थित थे।

