मिला अपना घर:प्रधानमंत्री आवास का कराया गया गृहप्रवेश

चैनपुरएक घंटा पहले
ग्रामीण विकास मंत्रालय भारत सरकार एवं ग्रामीण विकास विभाग झारखंड सरकार द्वारा दिए गए आदेशानुसार मंगलवार को कंकारी गांव मे प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के लाभुक अरुण राम एवं अर्जुन राम के नवनिर्मित घर का गृह प्रवेश बीबीओ रंथू महतो पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी मनु तिवारी मुखिया लखन चौधरी ने फीता काटकर किया।

मौके पर कंकारी गांव निवासी केश्वर शर्मा सहित पांच लोगों को नए प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना की स्वीकृति पत्र देते हुए नए आवास का लेआउट कराया। बीडीओ रंथू महतो ने कंकारी गांव के असुरटोला एवं परहिया टोला में भ्रमण करते हुए वर्षों से राशन कार्ड एवं वृद्धा पेंशन के लिए उपेक्षित लोगों को तुरंत राशन कार्ड बनाने एवं वृद्धा पेंशन कराने का आदेश पंचायत सचिव के दिया।

