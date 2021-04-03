पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसपी ने कहा:सोशल पुलिसिंग पब्लिक के साथ संबंध मधुर बनाती है

चैनपुर2 घंटे पहले
विजेता टीम को शील्ड प्रदान करते एसपी। - Dainik Bhaskar
विजेता टीम को शील्ड प्रदान करते एसपी।
  • चैनपुर में आयोजित फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट की विजेता टीम काे एसपी ने खस्सी, जर्सी व फुटबॉल दे किया सम्मानित

पुलिस अधीक्षक एचपी जनार्दन ने गुरुवार को चैनपुर के लूथरन मैदान में सोशल पुलिसिंग के तहत आयोजित फुटबाल टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल मैच का उद्घाटन किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने बारी-बारी से सभी खिलाड़ियों से परिचय प्राप्त कर उन्हें खेल के क्षेत्र में आगे बढ़ने की बात कही। सोशल पुलिसिंग के तहत आयोजित फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट में कुल 14 टीमें शामिल हुई थी। जिसमें फाइनल मुकाबला चैनपुर बनाम रातू गम्हरिया के बीच खेला गया।

रातू गम्हरिया की टीम ने चैनपुर को एक जीरो से बढ़त बना विजय हासिल कर ली। विजयी टीमों को पुलिस अधीक्षक एचपी जनार्दन ने खस्सी, जर्सी व फुटबॉल देकर सम्मानित किया। इस दौरान एसपी ने कहा कि सोशल पुलिस के तहत फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट कराने का मूल उद्देश्य पुलिस और पब्लिक के साथ आपसी समन्वय स्थापित करना है।

पुलिस और पब्लिक की दूरी को कम करने के लिए इस तरह के आयोजन जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में किए जा रहे हैं। लोगों में ऐसी मानसिकता बन गई है कि पुलिस सिर्फ कठोर कार्रवाई के लिए होती है। लेकिन ऐसा बात नहीं है। पुलिस आपके बीच से ही बनते हैं। पुलिस आपके सुख-दुख का सहयोगी भी बनना चाहता है। वर्तमान समय में पुलिस और पब्लिक का संबंध में काफी अच्छा सुधार हुआ है।

अपराधी और उग्रवादी हथियार डाले नहीं ताे मारे जाएंगे : एसपी

एक सवाल के जवाब में पुलिस अधीक्षक ने कहा कि अपराधियों व उग्रवादियों की अब खैर नहीं है। वे हथियार डालें और सरकार की सरेंडर पॉलिसी के तहत सरेंडर करें अन्यथा मारे जाएंगे। मौके पर मुख्य रूप से अप्पर पुलिस अधीक्षक ब्रजेंद्र कुमार मिश्रा, थाना प्रभारी अमित कुमार चौधरी, रंजन झा, कपुल दीपक नाग, अभिषेक कुमार, विनय हेंब्रोम,सुशील दीपक मिंज, उप प्रमुख कृष्णा राम, पप्पू कुमार, निशांत रोनाल्डो कुजूर, अनूप कुजूर सहित खेल प्रेमी उपस्थित थे।

