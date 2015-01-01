पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मां ने लगाया दामाद पर जलाने का आरोप:चंदवा में आग से 60 प्रतिशत झुलसी महिला, रिम्स रेफर

चंदवा3 घंटे पहले
शनिवार की शाम आग से झुलसी हुई एक महिला चंदवा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंची, जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद बेहतर इलाज के लिए रिम्स रांची रेफ़र कर दिया गया। महिला करीब 60 प्रतिशत तक जल चुकी थी। महिला की पहचान हरैया निवासी राजू साव की पत्नी लक्ष्मी देवी के रूप में है। महिला के झुलसने का कारण पारिवारिक कलह बताया जाता है। आस पास के लोगों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शनिवार को पति-पत्नी के बीच किसी बात को लेकर झगड़ा हुआ था।

विवाद के बाद पति बाहर निकल गया,थोड़ी देर के बाद लक्ष्मी आग से झुलसकर चीखने चिल्लाने लगी। इधर लक्ष्मी देवी की मां ने अपने दामाद पर आरोप लगाया है उसने ही उसकी बेटी को आग लगा दी है। चंदवा पुलिस का कहना है कि फिलहाल हमारे पास किसी ने शिकायत नहीं की है। शिकायत मिलते ही जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि करीब 8-9 वर्ष पूर्व लक्ष्मी और राजू का प्रेम विवाह हुआ था। राजू बाहर रहकर कमाता था और उसकी पत्नी अपने मां के घर मे ही रहती थी। इन दिनों राजू भी अपने ससुराल में था। किसी बात को लेकर झगड़ा हुआ और आगलगी की घटना हुई। राजू-लक्ष्मी के तीन बच्चे है, जिसमें दो बेटी और एक बेटा है। घटना के बाद घर में ताला लटका हुआ था।

