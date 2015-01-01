पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटना:चंदवा में ट्रैक्टर से कुचलकर बच्चे की मौत, विरोध में 3 घंटे सड़क जाम

चंदवा3 घंटे पहले
  • ट्रैक्टर चालक को बंधक बना की पिटाई, इकलौता बेटा था नवल
  • जानलेवा ट्रैक्टर, तीन लोगों की मौत का कारण बना

सोमवार दोपहर तेज गति से चल रहे एक ट्रैक्टर के धक्के से 9 वर्षीय बालक की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद परिजनों का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल है। मृतक की पहचान सुकरा नायक के पुत्र नवल नायक के रूप में की गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार हाई स्कूल स्टेडियम के समीप से टुडामू गांव स्थित सरना के समीप पेवर ब्लॉक कारखाना से नवनिर्मित पेवर ब्लॉक लेकर एक ट्रैक्टर शिवा टोली होते एनएच-39 की ओर जा रहा था, इसी क्रम में विपरीत दिशा से एक साइकिल पर सवार हो सूरज गंझू के साथ नवल गंझू सरना की ओर जा रहे थे। ट्रैक्टर की गति संकीर्ण सड़क में भी काफी तेज थी। तेज गति से ट्रैक्टर ने नवल को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया और सड़क किनारे उतर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। घटना के बाद आसपास के लोग उग्र हो उठे। ट्रैक्टर चालक प्रभु राम को पकड़कर बंधक बना लिया। कुछ लोगों ने उसकी पिटाई भी की।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शी सूरज ने बताया कि दूर से ही ट्रैक्टर की तेज गति देखकर वे लोग साइकिल किनारे खड़ी कर ट्रैक्टर को रुकने का इशारा कर रहे थे। बावजूद ट्रैक्टर चालक ने उनकी नहीं सुनी। तेज गति से नवल को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। नवल अपने माता-पिता की इकलौता संतान था। सूचना के बाद पुलिस प्रशासन ने घायल चालक को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। घटना के 3 घंटे बाद तक बच्चे का शव घटनास्थल पर ही पड़ा रहा। परिजन उचित मुआवजा की गुहार लगा रहे थे। सरकारी प्रावधान के तहत दी जाने वाली सहायता के आश्वासन के बाद शव पाेस्टमार्टम के लिए लातेहार भेज दिया।

