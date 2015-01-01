पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:कंटेनर की चपेट में आकर कार के परखच्चे उड़े, एक की मौत, दो घायल

चंदवा2 घंटे पहले
  • सिकनी के पास हादसा, कार सवार सीट बेल्ट लगाए हाेते ताे बच जाती जान

थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत रांची-मेदिनीनगर एनएच-39 पर सिकनी गांव के समीप शुक्रवार की सुबह तेज रफ्तार फोर्ड कार व विपरीत दिशा से आ रही कंटेनर में जोरदार टक्कर हो गई। टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि घटना के बाद फोर्ड कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए व फोर्ड कार में सवार तीन लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों के सहयोग से तीनों घायलों को सदर अस्पताल लातेहार भेजा गया।

जहां चिकित्सकों ने माजिद कुरैशी को मृत घोषित कर दिया। जबकि, प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद आसिफ अंसारी व अरमान कुरैशी को रिम्स रेफर कर दिया। रिम्स में इलाज के दौरान दोनों की हालत ख्तरे से बाहर बताई जा रही है। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि कार पर सवार तीनों रांची के कांटाटोली से मेदिनीनगर में अपने संबंधियों को शादी का कार्ड बांटने जा रहे थे। इसी क्रम में सिकनी के पास सामने से आ रही टेलर के साथ टक्कर हो गई। हादसे के बाद वहां मौजूद लोगों और पुलिस ने तत्परता के साथ घायलों को अस्पताल तक पहुंचाया।

