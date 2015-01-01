पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कई वर्षों से हो रही गड़बड़ी:चतरा में शौचालय सफाई में मिले 15 हजार रु. का गबन

चतरा5 घंटे पहले
  • तीन बार पूछा स्पष्टीकरण, कनीय अभियंता ने कहा-आराेप बेबुनियाद, काेई शाैचालय शुल्क नहीं वसूला

नगर परिषद में कई वर्षों से हो रही सरकारी राशि गबन का मामला उजागर हुआ है। इस मामले का उजागर वार्ड पार्षदों ने किया है। सरकारी राशि गबन का आरोप सीधे विभाग के कनीय अभियंता रामनारायण भगत पर लगा है। यह राशि आमलोगों का शौचालय सफाई के विरुद्ध प्राप्त होने वाले शुल्क की है। कनीय अभियंता पर शौचालय सफाई से प्राप्त राशि को विभाग के सरकारी राजस्व खाता में जमा ना कर गबन करने का आरोप है।

इस संबंध में विभाग के तत्कालीन प्रभारी कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी रामनारायण खलखो ने कनीय अभियंता से स्पष्टीकरण पूछा था। लेकिन इस मामले पर कोई कार्रवाई होती, इससे पहले नगर परिषद के नए कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी आ गए। इसके बाद से यह मामला ठंडे बस्ता में चला गया है। वार्ड पार्षदों ने कनीय अभियंता पर तीन लोगों के यहां शौचालय सफाई करने के एवज में प्राप्त राशि 15 हजार रुपए का गबन करने का मामला उजागर किया है।

इस संबंध में वार्ड पार्षदों ने विभाग के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को आवेदन दिया है। इसमें कहा गया है कि नगर परिषद विभाग के माल वाहक टैंक मशीन से शहर के वार्ड संख्या-19 में लियाकत अली रोड निवासी एकबाल के यहां पिछले छह जून, इसी वार्ड के खानकाह रोड निवासी तेजा साव के यहां आठ जून एवं धंगरटोली निवासी राम पूजन राम के यहां नौ जून को शौचालय की सफाई करवाई गई। इसके बदले कनीय अभियंता रामनारायण भगत ने प्रति शौचालय पांच हजार के दर से उक्त तीनों से 15 हजार रुपए वसूली की।

लेकिन यह राशि विभाग के सरकारी राजस्व खाता जमा नहीं किया। इतना ही नहीं बल्कि जेई ने उक्त लोगों को शुल्क रसीद भी निर्गत नहीं किया। सभी राशि जेई अपने पास ही रख लिया। जेई पर यह भी आरोप है कि इस तरह की प्रक्रिया वर्षों से किया जा रहा है। वार्ड पार्षदों के दिए गए सबूत के बाद तत्कालीन प्रभारी कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी रामनारायण खलखो ने जेई से स्पष्टीकरण पूछा था।

जेई द्वारा स्पष्टीकरण का जवाब नहीं देने पर उन्होंने एक महीना में तीन बार स्पष्टीकरण पूछा था। पहला स्पष्टीकरण 14 सितंबर, दूसरा 22 सितंबर एवं तीसरा स्पष्टीकरण 14 अक्टूबर को पूछा है। जेई रामनारायण भगत ने बताया कि वार्ड पार्षदों द्वारा लगाए गए आरोप बेबुनियाद हैं। शौचालय सफाई शुल्क मेरे द्वारा नहीं वसूला गया है। विभाग द्वारा पूछा गया स्पष्टीकरण का जवाब दे चुका हूं।

दोषी पाए जाने पर कार्रवाई : कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी

नगर परिषद के नए कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी सुरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि कोई थोड़ी ही कहेगा की राशि हमने गबन किया है। मामला गंभीर है। मामले की जांच कराई जाएगी। दोषी जो भी हो, उनके खिलाफ विधिसम्मत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

