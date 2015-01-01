पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:3.19 करोड़ की 3036 योजनाएं पारित चतरा-जोरी रोड की मरम्मत की जाएगी

चतरा4 घंटे पहले
डीआरडीए सभा कक्ष में सोमवार को जिला परिषद बोर्ड की बैठक हुई। यह बैठक जिला परिषद के अध्यक्ष ममता देवी की अध्यक्षता में संपन्न हुई। बैठक में विभिन्न प्रखंडों में 15वें वित्त आयोग मद अन्तर्गत स्वीकृत योजनाओं पर चर्चा की गई। समीक्षोपरांत पंचायत समिति से पारित 3 करोड़ 19 लाख 11 हजार 542 रुपए की 3036 योजनाओं को सर्वसम्मति से पारित किया गया। बैठक में सभा सदस्यों ने सदन को अवगत कराया कि जिस क्षेत्र में बिजली बहाल नहीं हुई है, वहां पर भी बिजली विभाग बिल दिया जा रहा है।

इस संबंध में पूर्व में भी सदन को अवगत कराया गया था, परन्तु अबतक इसपर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। सभाध्यक्ष ने निर्देश दिया गया कि अविलंब जांच करते हुए इसका निराकरण किया जाए। पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता प्रमण्डल के कार्यपालक अभियंता को निर्देश दिया गय कि शौचालय निर्माण से संबंधित शिकायत को एक सप्ताह के अन्दर जांच प्रक्रिया पूर्ण कराई जाए। सदस्यों ने कार्यपालक अभियंता से अनुरोध किया कि जो व्यक्ति अपने से शौचालय का निर्माण कार्य कराना चाहते है, वैसे लाभुकों को स्वंय शौचालय बनाने दिया जाय। चतरा-जोरी रोड़ निर्माण के मुद्दे पर वन प्रमण्डल पदाधिकारी ने सदन को अवगत कराया गया कि रोड़ की मरम्मती करने हेतु अनुमति दिया जा चुका है। सदस्यों ने श्रमिकों के निबंधन के संदर्भ में जानकारी ली। श्रम अधीक्षक ने सदन को अवगत कराया कि श्रमिकों के निबंधन हेतु 110 रुपए दर निर्धारित है। मनरेगा मजदूरो के श्रमिकों के निबंधन के चर्चा पर श्रम अधीक्षक पदाधिकारी को सदन को अवगत कराया गया कि वैसे श्रमिक जो 90 दिन तक मनरेगा में कार्य कर लिए हैं। वैसे संवेदक को पंचायत सचिव से सर्टिफिकेट लेने के उपरान्त निबंधन करा सकते हैं।

बैठक में जिप उपाध्यक्ष रूबी वर्मा , उप विकास आयुक्त सुनील कुमार सिंह, जिला अभियंता जावेद अंसारी, जिला परिषद सदस्य गुंजा देवी, अनिता देवी, अनामिका देवी, अनिता कुमारी, सुनीता देवी, शर्मिला देवी, जितेन्द्र रजक, कामेश्वर गंझू, रेणु दास, विक्रम कुमार, अरूण कुमार यादव, दिलीप साव, रामलखन दांगी, जयप्रकाश सिंह, दुलारचन्द साहु एवं गिद्धौर, हंटरगंज व इटखोरी के प्रखंड प्रमुख,चतरा व सिमरिया विधायक प्रतिनिधि एवं सांसद प्रतिनिधि उपस्थित थे।

