पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:लावालौंग के खामडीह जंगल से टीएसपीसी के 451 कारतूस और एक रायफल किया बरामद

चतरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मीडिया से बात कर पूरी जानकारी देते एसपी व अन्य पुलिस अिधकारी।
  • एसपी ने बताया- उग्रवादियों ने पुलिस को नुकसान पहुंचाने के लिए रखा था हथियार

चतरा पुलिस ने जिले के लावालौंग थाना क्षेत्र के सीलदाग गांव के खामडीह जंगल से भारी मात्रा में जिंदा कारतूस व 303 बोर का एक राइफल बरामद किया है। बरामद कारतूस व राइफल उग्रवादी संगठन टीएसपीसी का है। यह जानकारी मंगलवार को एसपी ऋषभ कुमार झा ने अपने कार्यालय में आयोजित प्रेस वार्ता में दी।

एसपी ने बताया कि पुलिस को सूचना मिल रही थी कि उग्रवादी संगठन टीएसपीसी के नक्सली पुलिस को क्षति पहुंचाने के उद्देश्य से खामडीह जंगल में भारी मात्रा में गोली व हथियार छिपा कर रखे हुए हैं। उक्त सूचना पर एएसपी निगम प्रसाद, सीआरपीएफ 190 बटालियन के द्वितीय कमान अधिकारी प्रमोद कुमार सिंह, कोबरा 203 बटालियन के उप समादेष्ठा भूपेंद्र पाल शर्मा, सिमरिया एसडीपीओ वचन देव कुजुर, पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक अशोक कुमार के नेतृत्व में एक टीम का गठन किया गया।

टीम में आईआरबी व सैट 68 के जवानों को भी शामिल किया गया। टीम में शामिल अधिकारी व जवानों ने सोमवार को लावालौँग थाना क्षेत्र के खामडीह जंगल में सर्च अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान जंगल से जमीन के नीचे छुपा कर रखे गए पॉइंट 303 बोर का एक राइफल, पॉइंट 303 एमएम का 189 जिंदा गोली, पॉइंट 306 एमएम का 237 जिंदा गोली, 7 प्वाइंट 62 एमएम का 18 जिंदा गोली, 8 एमएम का सात जिंदा गोली कुल 451 जिंदा गोली बरामद किया गया।

इसके अलावा पॉइंट 306 एमएम का आठ खाली खोखा व 11 पीस गोली चार्ज भी बरामद किया गया। एसपी ने बताया कि बरामद राइफल पुलिस से लूटी गई राइफल है। पुलिस यह पता करने का प्रयास कर रही है कि उग्रवादी किस घटना के दौरान यह राइफल लूटी थी। उन्होंने इस उपलब्धि के लिए टीम में शामिल पुलिस अधिकारी व जवानों की हौसला अफजाई किया है। प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में सीआरपीएफ 190 बटालियन के कमांडेंट पीके बासन, एएसपी निगम प्रसाद, एसडीपीओ अविनाश कुमार भी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें