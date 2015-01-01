पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली-पानी आपूर्ति व्यवस्था चरमराई:इंटेक वेल की मशीन में बाेरी का टुकड़ा फंसा, पानी सप्लाई ठप

चतरा4 घंटे पहले
जिले में इन दिनों बिजली एवं पेयजल आपूर्ति व्यवस्था चरमराई गई है। शहर में लगातार तीन दिनों से पेयजल आपूर्ति ठप है। बिजली का हाल भी पेयजल आपूर्ति व्यवस्था की तरह है। इन दिनों रात होते ही बिजली रानी रूठ जाती है। यह स्थिति पिछले दो दिनों से बनी हुई है। जिले में वर्षों से बिजली और पेयजल आपूर्ति की स्थिति अच्छी नहीं रही है। सबसे लचर व्यवस्था शहरी जलापूर्ति की है। कुछ दिनों तक पेयजल आपूर्ति में सुधार होती है, लेकिन फिर पहले जैसा ही हो जाता है।

शहर में पिछले तीन दिनों से पेयजल आपूर्ति ठप है। पानी की आपूर्ति ठप होने से शहरवासियों की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई है। उनके समक्ष पेयजल की समस्या उत्पन्न हो गई है। पेयजल का इंतजाम के लिए उन्हें कई मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। लोग दो से तीन किलोमीटर की दूरी तय कर पानी का इंतजाम कर रहे हैं। पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता प्रमंडल के कनीय अभियंता राकेश पाल ने बताया हेरु डैम में बने इंटेक वेल में लगा मशीन में बोरी के टुकड़े फंस गया था।

इसके कारण हेरु डैम से पानी का खिंचाव नहीं हो पा रहा था। इसके कारण मंगलवार को भी पेयजल आपूर्ति नहीं हो पाई। उन्होंने बताया कि अब मशीन में फंसे टुकड़े को निकाल लिया गया है। बुधवार से पेयजल आपूर्ति की जाएगी। कनीय अभियंता ने सोमवार को बताया था कि बिजली के अभाव के कारण जलमीनार में पानी नहीं चढ़ा है। उन्होंने बताया था कि मंगलवार से पानी की आपूर्ति की जाएगी। लेकिन ऐसा संभव नहीं हो पाया।

ब्रेकडाउन के कारण बिजली आपूर्ति हो जा रही है बाधित

बिजली विभाग के कनीय अभियंता मंटू कुमार ने बताया कि रात में बरही पावर स्टेशन में बिजली का ब्रेकडाउन हो जा रहा है। इसके कारण रात में बिजली आपूर्ति ठप हो जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि पावर स्टेशन में ब्रेकडाउन की समस्या को दूर कर लिया गया है।

