कार्रवाई:दहेज के लिए पीटकर महिला को मार डालने का आरोप, केस दर्ज

चतराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • होलमगडा गांव का मामला, आरोपी पहली पत्नी के मामले में भी 3 साल जेल में था
  • साक्ष्य को छुपाने के लिए शव के अंतिम संस्कार भी करने की तैयारी की गई थी

सदर थाना क्षेत्र के होलमगडा गांव में दहेज को लेकर एक विवाहिता की हत्या करने का मामला सामने आया है। मृतका राजेंद्र यादव की पत्नी उषा देवी बताई जाती है। इस मामले में मृतका का भाई प्रमोद यादव ने सदर थाना में मृतका का पति राजेन्द्र यादव, ससुर कोमल यादव, सास, ननद, व देवर अनिल यादव व आदित्य यादव के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराया है। जिसमें बताया गया है कि उसकी बहन की हत्या दहेज को लेकर पीट पीटकर कर दी गई। और साक्ष्य को छुपाने के उद्देश्य से शव का अंतिम संस्कार भी करने का तैयारी की गई थी। लेकिन गांव के ही किसी व्यक्ति ने उसे फोन कर घटना की जानकारी दिया।

इसके बाद वह अपनी बहन के घर पहुंचा और पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दिया। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने मृतका का शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया। मृतका का भाई ने बताया कि इसके पूर्व भी राजेन्द्र यादव ने अपनी पहली पत्नी की हत्या अपने परिजनों के साथ मिलकर कर चुका है। इस मामले में उसके परिजन 3 साल जेल भी काट चुके हैं। मृतका का भाई ने बताया कि 2018 में तीन लाख रुपये नकद देकर धूमधाम से बहन की शादी राजेन्द्र से की थी। परंतु शादी के कुछ माह बाद से ही उसकी बहन उषा के साथ मारपीट करने शुरू कर दिए। कई बार पंचायत भी हुआ पर नतीजा कुछ नहीं निकला। और अंत में उसकी हत्या कर दी गई।

