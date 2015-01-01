पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फरार:एआरपी ने जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी के साथ की अभद्रता, डीसी के पास मामला

चतरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धक्का-मुक्की की, असंसदीय भाषा का प्रयोग किया, फिर हुए फरार

हमेशा विवादों में घिरे रहने वाला झारखंड शिक्षा परियोजना कार्यालय के एआरपी (सहायक साधन सेवी) सुधांशु भूषण चतुर्वेदी ने मंगलवार को जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी जितेंद्र कुमार सिन्हा के साथ अभद्र व्यवहार करते हुए उनके साथ असंसदीय भाषा का प्रयोग किया। इसके बाद जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी जितेंद्र कुमार सिन्हा ने एआरपी के विरुद्ध डीसी दिव्यांशु झा को लिखित शिकायत दिया है। बताया जाता है कि मंगलवार की सुबह जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी अपने आवास पर कार्यों का निपटारा कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान एआरपी सुधांशु भूषण चतुर्वेदी वहां पहुंचे और जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी के साथ धक्का-मुक्की करते हुए और असंसदीय भाषा का प्रयोग किया।

जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी ने तुरंत इस मामले की सूचना डीसी एवं सदर थाना पुलिस को दिया। पुलिस के पहुंचने के पूर्व एआरपी सुधांशु चतुर्वेदी मौके से फरार हो गया। इसके बाद जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी डीसी कार्यालय में जाकर सुधांशु भूषण चतुर्वेदी के खिलाफ लिखित शिकायत दर्ज किया है। जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि उन्होंने घटना की लिखित जानकारी जिले के वरीय पदाधिकारी उपायुक्त को दे दिया है। अब आगे उपायुक्त स्तर से कार्रवाई की उम्मीद है। उल्लेखनीय है कि एआरपी सुधांशु चतुर्वेदी शुरू से ही विवादों से घिरे रहे हैं। अपने वरीय पदाधिकारियों के साथ गलत व्यवहार करने तथा कार्य में लापरवाही बरतने के आरोप में दो दिन पूर्व ही झारखंड शिक्षा परियोजना रांची ने सुधांशु चतुर्वेदी को चतरा से हटाते हुए प्रमंडलीय कार्यालय हजारीबाग में योगदान देने का निर्देश दिया है। हजारीबाग स्थानांतरण से बौखलाए एआरपी ने जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी के साथ अभद्रता किया।

