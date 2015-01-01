पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण से बचाव:कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन से पहले कर लें पूरी तैयारी- डीसी

चतरा3 घंटे पहले
  • उपायुक्त ने सीओ और बीडीओ के साथ बैठक कर उनके कार्यों की समीक्षा की

समाहरणालय सभाकक्ष में उपायुक्त दिव्यांशु झा ने सभी अंचल अधिकारियों एवं प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर कार्यों का समीक्षा की। उपायुक्त ने बिंदुवार कार्य की वर्तमान स्थिति पर गहन समीक्षा कर पदाधिकरियों को कई आवश्यक निर्देश दिए।डीसी ने भूमि सीमांकन, वन पट्टा, आईटीआई कॉलेज निर्माण हेतु जमीन की उपलब्धता, कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन प्लान, कोल्ड चेन, हल्का निरीक्षण, कैश बुक अपडेशन, दाखिल खारिज, ई कोर्ट, अवैध जमाबंदी, प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना, मनरेगा समेत अन्य विषयों पर एक-एक कर सभी की संबंधित अधिकारियों से कार्यों की वर्तमान स्थिति एवं अद्यतन प्रगति की संपूर्ण जानकारी लिया। भूमि सीमांकन को लेकर उपायुक्त ने रोस्टर अनुसार अमीन से जमीन की मापी कराने का निर्देश दिया।

उन्होंने वर्तमान में कितने जमीन की मापी की जा चुकी है इसकी भी जानकारी लिया।डीसी ने वन पट्टा के मामलों में अनुमंडल पदाधिकारियों को संपूर्ण जानकारी एकत्र करने का निर्देश दिया। नए आईटीआई कॉलेज के लिए उपायुक्त ने अंचलाधिकारी चतरा से जमीन चिन्हित करने से संबंधित जानकारी लिया। उन्होंने आईटीआई कॉलेज निर्माण हेतु जल्द जमीन चिन्हित करने का निर्देश दिया। बैठक में उपायुक्त ने कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन प्लान पर भी चर्चा की। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन आने से पूर्व हमें तैयारियां पूर्ण रखनी है। जिससे हम जरूरतमंद तक आसानी से वैक्सीन पहुंचा सके। उपायुक्त ने कोल्ड चेन, हल्का निरीक्षण एवं पंचायत निरीक्षण करने को लेकर भी जानकारी लिया। एक एक कर कर सभी संबंधित अधिकारियों ने कोल्ड चैन की की वर्तमान स्थिति, हल्का एवं पंचायत की वर्तमान स्थिति का संपूर्ण ब्यौरा उपायुक्त के समक्ष रखा। इस पर उपायुक्त ने कई आवश्यक निर्देश दिए ने कई आवश्यक निर्देश दिए कई आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। इसके अलावे मनरेगा, प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत जिले में किए जा रहे कार्यों की भी समीक्षा की गई ।

