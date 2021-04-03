पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीसी ने कहा:जल मीनार और छोटी योजनाएं का डीपीआर बनाएं

चतरा
  • डीआरडीए प्रशिक्षण भवन में जल संरक्षण करने के लिए अधिकारियों ने ली शपथ

डीआरडीए प्रशिक्षण भवन में गुरुवार को जल जीवन मिशन विषय पर जिला स्तरीय कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। यह कार्यशाला पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता प्रमंडल की ओर से आयोजित की गई थी। शुभारंभ उपायुक्त दिव्यांशु झा के अलावा जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष ममता देवी, जिला परिषद उपाध्यक्ष रूबी वर्मा, हजारीबाग प्रमंडल के अधीक्षण अभियंता हरेंद्र कुमार मिश्रा, पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता प्रमंडल चतरा के कार्यपालक अभियंता राजमोहन सिंह ने किया।

उपायुक्त ने कहा कि प्रशासनिक अधिकारी कार्य की महत्ता को समझते हुए जल जीवन मिशन कार्य में जुटे। जिससे समय पर हम जिले के घर घर तक नल का पानी पहुंचा सकें। उन्होंने कहा कि डीएमएफटी की राशि से कई महत्वपूर्ण योजनाएं ली गई है। उन्होंने संबंधित अधिकारियों को पेयजल से जुड़े जल मीनार समेत अन्य महत्वपूर्ण छोटी योजनाएं चिह्नित कर डीपीआर तैयार करने का निर्देश दिया।

जल सहिया एवं जल समिति के माध्यम से कार्यों को संपादित करने को कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि ग्राम स्तर पर नल पानी के कनेक्शन देने का कार्य सभी के समन्वय से संभव है। उन्होंने कहा कि समय के साथ पेयजल की समस्या से हमें जूझना न पड़े, इसके लिए आवश्यक है कि हम जल संरक्षण की दिशा में कार्य करें। जल संरक्षण के लिए उपयोगी तकनीक का हम इस्तेमाल करें।

जिससे आने वाले समय में जिले में पेयजल जैसी समस्या न उत्पन्न हो। पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता प्रमंडल के कार्यपालक अभियंता राजमोहन सिंह ने कहा कि जल जीवन मिशन का मुख्य उद्देश्य वर्ष 2024 तक प्रत्येक घर में कार्यात्मक घरेलू नल कनेक्शन के माध्यम से शुद्ध जलापूर्ति कराने का लक्ष्य है।

अंत में उपायुक्त ने कार्यशाला में उपस्थित लोगों को जल संरक्षण करने संबंधित सभी को शपथ दिलाया। उपायुक्त के अलावा पदाधिकारी व उपस्थित लोगों ने शपथ लिया कि मैं पानी बचाने और उसके विवेकपूर्ण उपयोग की शपथ लेता हूं। मैं यह भी शपथ लेता हूं कि मैं जल का समुचित उपयोग करूंगा तथा पानी की हर एक बूंद का संचयन करूंगा और कैच द रेन अभियान को बढ़ावा देने में पूरा सहयोग दूंगा।

