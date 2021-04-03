पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:चतरा और हंटरगंज में 16 एकड़ लगी पोस्ते की खेती नष्ट की

चतरा2 घंटे पहले
सदर थाना पुलिस व वन विभाग ने गुरुवार की शाम थाना क्षेत्र के कच्चा, कदीमा व चरका पीपर गांव से सटे जंगली इलाकों में लगाए गए अफीम की खेती को नष्ट किया। पुलिस व वन विभाग द्वारा संयुक्त अभियान चलाकर उपरोक्त गांव में लगभग 6 एकड़ भूमि पर लगे अफीम की खेती को ट्रैक्टर से जोतवा कर नष्ट किया गया। इसका नेतृत्व एसडीपीओ अविनाश कुमार कर रहे थे।

अभियान में थाना प्रभारी लव कुमार व फॉरेस्टर प्रभात कुमार भी शामिल थे। पुलिस व वन विभाग के जवान दल बल के साथ कच्चा, कदीमा व चरका पीपर गांव में पहुंचे और गांव से सटे जंगली इलाकों में लगे अफीम की खेती को लाठी-डंडों से पीट कर बर्बाद कर दिया।

हंटरगंज: वशिष्ठ नगर थाना क्षेत्र के घाट दारी वन सीमा के अंदर 10 एकड़ में लगे पोस्ते की खेती को गुरुवार को ट्रैक्टर से नष्ट किया गया। इसका नेतृत्व वन क्षेत्र पदाधिकारी सूर्य भूषण कुमार तथा वशिष्ठ नगर थाना प्रभारी सुनील कुमार सिंह के किया गया। अबतक सौ एकड़ में पोस्ते की खेती को नष्ट किया जा चुका है।

हालांकि वन विभाग एवं वशिष्ठ नगर थाना पुलिस के द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से प्रत्येक दिन अभियान चलाकर पोस्ते की खेती को नष्ट किया जा रहा है। इस अभियान में वनरक्षी पवन कुमार, दीपक कुमार,संदीप कुमार, अवधेश कुमार, नीतीश कुमार, नीरज कुमार, थाना पुलिस और होमगार्ड के जवान को लगाया गया है।

