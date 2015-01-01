पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी ने कहा- मैं छुट्‌टी पर था, आज स्कूल की जांच के लिए जा सकता हूं

चतरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना काल में स्कूल खुले, जांच के लिए कोई नहीं पहुंचा नाजरेथ विद्या निकेतन

सरकार के बगैर आदेश के ही कोरोना महामारी के दौरान डंके की चोट पर स्कूल खोलकर बैठा नाजरेथ विद्या निकेतन स्कूल प्रबंधन के सामने जिले का शिक्षा विभाग नतमस्तक नजर आ रहा है। सब कुछ देखते सुनते हुए भी शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी ना तो जांच के लिए स्कूल जा रहे हैं और ना ही किसी तरह की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। हालांकि शुक्रवार को जब बच्चे पढ़ाई के लिए स्कूल पहुंचे तो उन्हें वापस घर भेज दिया गया। तीन दिन पूर्व बुधवार को जब दैनिक भास्कर ने जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी जितेंद्र कुमार सिन्हा को नाजरेथ विद्या निकेतन स्कूल खुले होने की सूचना दिया तो उन्होंने इसकी जानकारी नहीं होने की बात कहते हुए गुरुवार को मामले की जांच करने की बात कही। स्कूल गुरुवार को भी खुला रहा।

गुरुवार को जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी ने एक अन्य जांच में चले जाने की बात कहते हुए नाजरेथ स्कूल जांच के लिए नहीं गए। शुक्रवार को भी स्कूल खुला रहा। जब शुक्रवार को जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी से जांच से संबंधित बात पूछी गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि शुक्रवार को वे छुट्टी में हैं। देखते है शनिवार को स्कूल की जांच करने जा सकते हैं। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी के इस ढुलमुल रवैया के कारण ही नाजरेथ विद्या निकेतन स्कूल प्रबंधन बगैर किसी डर भय के कोरोना काल में भी स्कूल खोल कर बच्चों को पढ़ा रहा है। इधर दूसरी ओर कोविड के नोडल पदाधिकारी सह एसडीओ मुमताज अंसारी ने गुरुवार को नाजरेथ विद्या निकेतन स्कूल खुला होने की सूचना पर डीईओ व बीडीओ को मामले की जांच करने से संबंधित पत्र जारी किया है। लेकिन एसडीओ के पत्र जारी होने के दूसरे दिन भी कोई पदाधिकारी जांच के लिए स्कूल नहीं पहुंचा।

डीसी ने कहा- जांच कराई जा रही है, स्कूल चलाया जा रहा है तो कार्रवाई होगी

डीसी दिव्यांशु झा ने कहा कि मामले की जांच कराई जा रही है। रिपोर्ट आने पर करवाई की जाएगी। सरकारी आदेश के अनुसार स्कूल नहीं खोलना है। इसके बावजूद स्कूल चलाया जा रहा है तो कार्रवाई होगी।

