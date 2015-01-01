पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहशत में ग्रामीण:माओवादी, टीपीएसपी और पुलिस के डर से हर जुबां पर ताला, कोई कुछ बोलने को तैयारी नहीं

चतरा38 मिनट पहले
अंतिम संस्कार कर लौटे पिता।
  • बिहार के बाराचट्‌टी में मारे गए नक्सली जोनल कमांडर के गांव सिकीद की आंखों-देखी
  • 18 साल से नहीं आया था आलोक यादव
  • पुलिस ने नक्सली का शव परिजनों को सौंपा, सिकीद में अंतिम संस्कार

सिकीद के जाम नदी के किनारे सोमवार को भाकपा माओवादी संगठन का सब जोनल कमांडर आलोक यादव उर्फ संतोष का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया। शनिवार की रात बाराचट्टी के धनगांय थाना क्षेत्र के महुवारी गांव में पुलिस मुठभेड़ में भाकपा माओवादी संगठन का जोनल कमांडर आलोक यादव उर्फ संतोष यादव मारा गया। ग्रामीण ज्ञानचंद यादव, अजय यादव ने बताया कि वर्ष 2002 में सीकीद गांव में त्रिलोकी यादव की हत्या में आलोक यादव को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाए जाने के बाद उसके घर में दूसरे पक्ष ने ताला लगा दिया था।

इसके बाद वह भाकपा माओवादी संगठन में शामिल हो गया था । आलोक के खपरैल घर के ठीक सामने एक खंडहरनुमा घिरा हुआ घर मिला। वर्ष 2014 में आलोक यादव के इस घर को टीएसपीसी संगठन के नक्सलियों ने बम लगाकर उड़ा दिया था। घर में आलोक की पत्नी रेणु देवी बेसुध पड़ी मिली। उसके सामने बड़ा पुत्र रोशन यादव खड़ा था। ग्रामीण सुरेश यादव, नरेश यादव आदि ने बताया कि 2002 में गांव से जाने के बाद वह घर नहीं लौटा। ससुर सुरेंद्र यादव ने बताया कि रविवार की रात नौ बजे डोभी थाना ने शव उन्हें सुपुर्द किया।

मुंह खोले तो टारगेट बन जाएंगे : ग्रामीण

(विपिन कुमार सिंह) बिहार के बाराचट्‌टी थाना के महुआरी गांव में नक्सली जोनल कमांडर आलोक उर्फ संतोष यादव उर्फ रवि के मारे जाने के बाद चतरा जिला स्थित गांव सिकीद में सन्नाटा पसरा है। दहशत ऐसा है कि हर जुबां पर ताला लगा है। इसके पीछे की वजह है माओवादी, उग्रवादी संगठन टीएसपीसी और पुलिस का डर...। नक्सली आलोक की गांव में कई लोगों से दुश्मनी थी।

टीएसपीसी से माओवादियों की अदावत चलती है। मुंह खोलने पर दोनों संगठनों से जानमाल का खतरा है। एक बुजुर्ग ने बताया कि सिकीद के ग्रामीणों की हालत सांप-छुछुंदर वाली है। आलोक का पक्ष लिया तो टीएसपीसी से खतरा। विरोध में कोई बोला तो नक्सली नहीं छोड़ेंगे। पुलिस भी टारगेट बनाएगी।

ग्रामीणों में चर्चा... मुठभेड़ में आलोक की माैत या संघर्ष में मारा गया था

पुलिस के अनुसार, नदरपुर पंचायत की मुखिया शारदा देवी के देवर वीरेंद्र यादव साथियों के साथ नाच देख रहे थे। रात 12:05 बजे नक्सली जोनल कमांडर आलोक के नेतृत्व में दस्ता वहां पहुंचा और गोलियों से हमला कर दिया। घटना में वीरेंद्र और उसके साथी जयराम यादव मारे गए। घटना को अंजाम देकर नक्सली भाग रहे थे। इसी दौरान कोबरा 105 बटालियन के साथ मुठभेड़ हो गई। जिसमें जोनल कमांडर आलोक मारा गया।

वहीं, दबी जुबान में ग्रामीणों में इस बात की चर्चा है कि वीरेंद्र और उसका परिवार माओवादियों के टारगेट पर था। उसके भाई शंभु यादव को भी नक्सलियों ने मार डाला था। इस घटना के बाद वीरेंद्र को लाइसेंसी राइफल मिला था। उसके साथ रहने वाले लोग भी हथियार लेकर चलते थे। घटना की रात आलोक के दस्ते ने वीरेंद्र पर हमला किया तो उसके साथियों ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई की थी। इस संघर्ष में नक्सली आलोक मारा गया। हालांकि, इस बात की पुष्टि करने को कोई तैयार नहीं है।

पिता चमारी ने सुनाई बेटे के नक्सली बनने की कहानी

मारे गए नक्सली आलोक के पिता चमारी यादव ने बताया कि 2002 वह 15 साल का दुबला-पतला लड़का था। उसी साल उसने सेकेंड डिवीजन से मैट्रिक की परीक्षा पास की। उसकी सफलता पर हमलोग खुश थे। मई में वशिष्ठ नगर थाना क्षेत्र के पोस्तिया गांव के सुकन यादव अपनी बेटी का रिश्ता लेकर घर आए। मैंने उसकी मर्जी के विरुद्ध शादी पक्की कर दी।

मई में ही शादी कर दी गई। एक महीना ही बीता था कि गांव के त्रिलोकी यादव की हत्या हो गई। हत्याकांड में आलोक को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाया गया। इसके बाद हमारे घर पर दूसरे पक्ष ने ताला लगा दिया था। इसके बाद वह उसने जंगल की राह पकड़ ली थी।

जोरी में किराए के मकान में रहता था परिवार

आलोक की पत्नी रेणु देवी वशिष्ठ नगर थाना क्षेत्र के जोरी में किराए के मकान में रहती है। आलोक के तीन पुत्र है। उसके परिवार के अन्य सदस्य जिसमें पिता चमारी यादव, भाई अशोक यादव, सौतेला भाई अजय यादव व सौतेली मां सीकीद गांव में ही रहते हैं। दरअसल आलोक के पिता चमारी यादव ने दो शादियां की है। आलोक की अपनी मां मर चुकी है। सौतेला भाई भी है जिसका नाम अजय यादव है।

2014 में दो घरों को टीएसपीसी ने उड़ा दिया था

भाकपा माओवादी संगठन के जोनल कमांडर आलोक यादव पुलिस के साथ-साथ उग्रवादी संगठन टीएसपीसी के निशाने पर था। वर्ष 2014 में आलोक यादव के सिकीद गांव वाले घर को विस्फोट कर उड़ा दिया गया था। कुछ दिनों के बाद आलोक यादव के भुंइयाडीह स्थित घर को भी विस्फोट कर उड़ा दिया गया था। टीएसपीसी पर आलोक यादव के घर को उड़ाने का आरोप लगा था। इस घटना के बाद आलोक और भी आक्रामक हो गया था।

2002 के बाद गांव नहीं लौटा आलोक : ग्रामीण

ग्रामीणों को रविवार की सुबह आलोक यादव के मारे जाने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई। ग्रामीण उसके संबंध में बात करने से इनकार करते हैं। ग्रामीणों ने सिर्फ इतना कहा कि 2002 के बाद वह गांव नहीं लौटा। जब वह गया था तो तब उम्र 14-15 साल की रही होगी। अब वह कैसा दिखता है, नहीं जानते। गांव में अन्य दिनों की तरह धान कटनी में लोग जुटे नजर आए।

