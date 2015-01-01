पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मोबाइल और बर्तन की मांग पर तनाव:चतरा में पत्नी की हत्या के आरोप में पति गिरफ्तार, मायके वालों ने दहेज हत्या का लगाया आरोप

चतरा39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी पति सुमेश भारती।
  • मां ने बताया कि दामाद मोबाइल और बर्तन की मांग को लेकर अक्सर बेटी की पिटाई करता था
  • बुधवार की रात फुलवा देवी जब बेटी के ससुराल पहुंची तो डॉली देवी का शव बेड पर पड़ा देखा

सदर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित हसबो गांव में बुधवार की रात पत्नी की हत्या के आरोप में पति को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। महिला की मां ने थाना में अपने दामाद के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करवाया है। एफआईआर में उन्होंने बताया कि दामाद मोबाइल और बर्तन की मांग को लेकर अक्सर बेटी की पिटाई करता था। इसके बाद बुधवार की रात उसकी हत्या कर दी।

मृतका की पहचान डॉली देवी (21) के रूप में की गई। डॉली की मां फुलवा देवी ने बताया कि 6 माह पूर्व उसकी शादी सुमेश भारती के साथ की गई थी। पर शादी के बाद से ही दहेज की मांग को लेकर दामाद बेटी की पिटाई किया करता था।

मृतका की मां ने बताया कि दामाद मोबाइल और बर्तन की मांग को लेकर अक्सर झगड़ा करता और डॉली की पिटाई करता। बुधवार की रात फुलवा देवी जब बेटी के ससुराल पहुंची तो बेड पर डॉली का शव पड़ा देखा। इसके बाद इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। आशंका जाहिर की जा रही है कि डॉली की गला दबाकर हत्या की गई है। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने विस्कॉन्सिन और मिशिगन जीते, अब ट्रम्प की सत्ता में वापसी बहुत मुश्किल - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें