व्यवस्था:पाॅलिटेक्निक में शिफ्ट होगा कोविड केयर सेंटर- एसडीओ

चतरा2 घंटे पहले
  • मुआयना करने पहुंचे सभी पदाधिकारी पालिटेक्निक भवन में व्यवस्था से संतुष्ट हैं

चतरा एसडीओ मुमताज अंसारी ने बताया कि डीसी के आदेशानुसार कोविड -19 केयर सेंटर इसी सप्ताह में नवनिर्मित अनुमंडल कार्यालय से पॉलटेक्निक कॉलेज की निर्मित बिल्डिंग में शिफ्ट होगा। अनुमंडल कार्यालय के अधूरे कुछ निर्माण कार्यों पूर्ण होने के बाद अनुमंडल के अतिरिक्त अन्य कार्यालयों को भी इस इमारत में शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि वे स्वास्थ्य विभाग, बिल्डिंग विभाग, बिजली विभाग, पीएचडी विभाग के अधिकारियों समेत स्थापना उप समाहर्ता सह गोपनीय प्रभारी धीरज प्रसाद ठाकुर के पॉलटेक्निक कॉलेज के बिल्डिंग का मुआयना किए हैं।

मुआयना करने पहुंचे सभी पदाधिकारी पालिटेक्निक भवन में व्यवस्था से संतुष्ट हैं। बिजली, पानी स्टोर करने समेत अन्य स्वास्थ्य संबंधित सुविधाएं लगभग पूर्ण हैं। उन्हों ने कहा कि उपयुक्त का आदेश है कि जल्द से जल्द कोविड केयर सेंटर को पालिटेक्निक के निर्मित बिल्डिंग में शिफ्ट कर दी जाए।विदित हो कि इससे पूर्व भी डीसी दिव्यांशु झा अपने कनीय संबंधित पदाधिकारियों के साथ उक्त बिल्डिंग का मुआयना कर चुके हैं।उसी समय डीसी ने उक्त निर्मित बिल्डिंग की निशानदेही कोविड 19 केयर सेंटर के लिए करते हुए कोरोना संक्रमण से संबंधित व्यक्तियों को रखने के लिए पूर्ण सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने का आदेश विभागों को दिए थे।

