छठ का महापर्व:उदीयमान सूर्य को दूध-जल अर्पित

चतरा3 घंटे पहले
शनिवार की सुबह जैसे ही भगवान सूर्य देव किरणों के रथ पर सवार होकर उदीयमान हुए ।जलाशयों में घंटों से सूर्य की टकटकी लगाए व्रतियों ने गाय के दूध व जल से आस्था का अर्घ्य अर्पित किया । 36 घंटे से निर्जला उपवास कर व्रत कर रहीं व्रतियां उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्ध्य देकर पारण किया। इसके बाद भगवान भास्कर को ठेकुआ व फल का लगा भोग प्रसाद के रूप में वितरण किया गया। अर्ध्य अर्पित करने के लिए शहर के प्राय: सभी छठ घाटों पर आस्था का जन सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा।

छठ तालाब, पुरैनिया छठ घाट, हेरु नदी छठ घाट व कठाैतिया तालाब छठ घाट पर हजारों लोग अर्घ्य अर्पित करने पहुंचे थे। सबसे अधिक भीड़ छठ तालाब घाट पर देखी गई। यहां बीस हजार से अधिक श्रद्धालु अध्य लेने पहुंचे थे। कई संस्था व पूजा क्लबों ने स्टॉल लगाया था। स्टाॅलाें पर फल, दूध व दीए का वितरण किया गया। अभाविप व नव युवक संघ दीभा के कार्यकर्ता स्टॉल लगाकर दूध व फल का वितरण किया।

इसके अलावा आरबी हाॅस्पिटल एंड डायग्नोस्टिक, जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा भी स्टाॅल लगाया गया था। सुरक्षा के व्यापक प्रबंध किया गया था। सभी छठ घाटो पर पुलिस बल के साथ दंडाधिकारी प्रतिनियुक्त किए गए थे। एसडीपीओ अविनाश कुमार व थाना प्रभारी लव कुमार दलबल के साथ सभी छठ घाटों पर गस्त लगाते रहे। छठ संपन्न होने के बाद पुरे दिन प्रसाद खाने- खिलाने का दौर चलता रहा। लोग अपने आस पास व परिचितों के घर पहुंचे और प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। भगवान भास्कर को प्रसाद के रूप में चढ़ाए गए ठेकुआ प्रसाद के रूप में बांटा गया।

