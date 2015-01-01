पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नक्सली पर 18 केस:मुखिया के देवर समेत दो निर्दोष ग्रामीणों की हत्या कर भाग रहे नक्सली को पुलिस ने मार गिराया

चतरा31 मिनट पहले
नक्सलियों ने झारखंड सीमा पर गया के उग्रवाद प्रभावित बाराचट्टी थाने के महुअरी गांव में महिला मुखिया के देवर समेत दो ग्रामीणों की हत्या कर दी। ग्रामीणाें की हत्या कर भाग रहे नक्सलियों के साथ सुरक्षाबलों की मुठभेड़ हुई। मुठभेड़ में कोबरा की टीम ने 10 लाख के इनामी नक्सली आलोक यादव उर्फ संतोष उर्फ रवि को ढेर कर दिया। इस दौरान गाेली लगने से घायल विकास उर्फ टाइगर की मौत पटना में इलाज के दौरान हो गई।

एसएसपी ने बताया कि विकास नक्सलियों का इन्फॉर्मर था। दस लाख के इनामी माओवादी को मार गिराए जाने के बाद सुरक्षाबलों की टीम ने मौके से असलहे का जखीरा बरामद किया है। आलोक यादव पर झारखंड सरकार ने 10 लाख का इनामी घोषित कर रखा था। वह चतरा के सिंदुआरी का रहने वाला था। नक्सलियाें ने राजेंद्र यादव काे भी गाेली मारी थी। उसका इलाज एएनएमएमसीएच में चल रहा है। कोबरा 205 के कमांडेंट दिलीप श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि मुठभेड़ स्थल से अत्याधुनिक हथियार मिले हैं।

चतरा-हजारीबाग में संगठन विस्तार की मिली थी जिम्मेदारी

सीकीद गांव निवासी आलाेक यादव अपने गांव के ही त्रिलाेकी यादव की हत्या मामले में नामजद अभियुक्त था। इस मामले में दूसरे पक्ष ने परिवार काे घर से निकालकर ताला जड़ दिया था। इसके बाद वह काेलेश्वरी जाेन के एरिया कमांडर लालजीत के संपर्क में आया और भाकपा माओवादी संगठन में शामिल हाे गया।

2013 में उसे एरिया कमांडर की जिम्मेदारी मिली। पांच साल काम करने के बाद उसे काेलेश्वरी जाेन का जाेनल कमांडर बना दिया गया। संगठन ने उसे चतरा, हजारीबाग, बाराचट्टी, शेरघाटी और गया क्षेत्र में संगठन के विस्तार की जिम्मेदारी दे रखी थी।

2 एके 56, 1 इनसास राइफल जब्त

मुठभेड़ में 10 लाख के इनामी माओवादी को मार गिराए जाने के बाद घटनास्थल से काफी संख्या में असलहे की बरामदगी की गई है। बरामद असलहे में दो एके 56, एक इनसास राइफल, एके 56 के 165 कारतूस, वायरलेस सेट, डेटोनेटर, नक्सली साहित्य आदि की बरामदगी की गई है। नक्सलियों के खिलाफ सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी है।

