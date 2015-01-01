पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छापेमारी:चतरा-इटखोरी मार्ग पर पांडेयमहुआ के पास पुलिस ने की छापेमारी, चालक फरार

चतरा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 10 लाख रुपए का 2 क्विंटल गांजा बरामद
  • पिकअप वैन से तस्कर गांजा उड़ीसा से लेकर चतरा के रास्ते बिहार जाने वाले हैं

चतरा पुलिस ने चतरा- इटखोरी मार्ग पर पांडेयमहुआ के पास से शनिवार की देर रात दो क्विंटल 24 किलो 500 ग्राम गांजा बरामद किया है। बरामद गांजे का अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में लगभग 10 लाख रुपए मूल्य बताया जाता है। यह जानकारी एसडीपीओ अविनाश कुमार ने रविवार को सदर थाना में आयोजित प्रेस वार्ता में दिया। एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि एसपी ऋषभ कुमार झा को गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि कुछ तस्कर एक पिकअप वैन से भारी मात्रा में गांजा लेकर तस्करी के लिए चतरा के रास्ते बिहार जाने वाले हैं। पिकअप वैन से तस्कर गांजा उड़ीसा से लेकर चतरा के रास्ते बिहार जाने वाले हैं।

उक्त सूचना पर उनके नेतृत्व में एक टीम का गठन किया गया। टीम में राजपुर थाना के थाना प्रभारी अनिल कुमार, सेट 44 के पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक अखिलेश कुमार यादव व संजय कुमार सिंह को शामिल किया गया । टीम में शामिल अधिकारियों ने चतरा इटखोरी मार्ग पर पांडेयमहुआ के पास रात दो बजे एक पिकअप वैन को आते हुए देखा। पिकअप वैन का चालक पुलिस को देखते ही वाहन खड़ी कर फरार होने में सफल रहा। पुलिस ने वाहन की जांच किया तो इस दौरान पाया गया कि पिकअप वैन के डल्ले में एक गुप्त बॉक्स बनाया गया है। गुप्त बॉक्स में छोटे बड़े 52 पैकेट में गांजा भर कर रखा गया था। पुलिस ने वाहन सहित गांजे को जब्त कर थाना लाई। एसडीपीओ अविनाश कुमार ने बताया कि वाहन के आधार पर तस्करों की पहचान की जा रही है। वाहन बिहार के पटना के मुकेश कुमार की पत्नी रिंकू देवी के नाम से रजिस्टर्ड है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस मामले में बिहार व स्थानीय तस्करों की भी पहचान की जा रही है।

