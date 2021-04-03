पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:डेढ़ लाख रुपए की 1.80 किलो अफीम के साथ तस्कर धराया

चतरा2 घंटे पहले
  • लरकूवा मोड़ के पास धराए, अफीम का मूल्य अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में कीमत 1.50 लाख

सदर थाना पुलिस ने बुधवार की देर शाम चतरा- गया मार्ग पर लरकूवा मोड़ के पास एक किलो 800 ग्राम अफीम के साथ एक तस्कर को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार तस्कर केशो यादव वशिष्ठ नगर थाना क्षेत्र के बसरिया गांव का रहने वाला है। बरामद अफीम का मूल्य अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में लगभग 1.50 लाख रुपए है। यह जानकारी गुरुवार को सदर थाना में आयोजित प्रेस वार्ता में एसडीपीओ अविनाश कुमार ने दी।

मौके पर थाना प्रभारी लव कुमार भी उपस्थित थे। एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि एसपी ऋषभ कुमार झा को सूचना प्राप्त हुई थी कि एक तस्कर जोरी से चतरा अफीम बेचने के लिए आ रहा है। उक्त सूचना के आधार पर उनके नेतृत्व में लरकूवा मोड़ के पास वाहन चेकिंग अभियान चलाया गया। इसी दौरान एक बाइक पर दो तस्कर वहां पहुंचे। जंगल का लाभ उठाकर एक तस्कर भागने में सफल रहा।

जबकि एक तस्कर के केशो यादव को गिरफ्तार किया गया। तलाशी के क्रम में केशो यादव के बाइक की डिक्की से दो डब्बे में कर रखा गया एक किलो 800 ग्राम अफीम बरामद किया गया। गुरुवार को पूछताछ के बाद तस्कर को जेल भेज दिया गया। एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार तस्कर चतरा में जिस तस्कर के पास अफीम बेचने आ रहा था, उसकी भी पहचान की जा रही है। पहचान के बाद अफीम की खरीदारी करने वाला तस्कर के विरुद्ध भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

