पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रयास:मयूरहंड के पपरो पहुंचे एसपी और सदर एसडीओ, सौहार्द बनाए रखने की अपील

चतरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बुधवार को गांव में हुआ था सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव बिगाड़ने का प्रयास

मयूरहंड थाना क्षेत्र स्थित पपरो गांव में उत्पन्न विवाद को समाप्त करने को लेकर एसपी ऋषभ कुमार झा और चतरा एसडीओ मुमताज अंसारी दलबल के साथ गांव पहुंचे। एसपी और सदर एसडीओ ने दोनों समुदायों के बुद्धिजीवियों एवं गणमान्य व्यक्तियों से साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द बनाए रखने की अपील की। आपसी रंजिश को ग्राम स्तर पर मिल बैठ कर हल करने की बात कही। पपरो गांव के बाहर के लोगों को शर्त के आधार पर प्रवेश करने की अनुमति दी गई है।पूरे गांव में मजिस्ट्रेट समेत पर्याप्त मात्रा में पुलिस पदाधिकारी एंव बल तैनात की गई है।

सदर एसडीओ ने बताया कि गांव में लोग आपसी सौहार्द बनाए रखने में विश्वास रखते हैं। दोनों समुदायों की ओर से एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। जांचोपरांत दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त एक्शन लिया जाएगा। आपसी भाईचारे को खंडित करने वाले तत्वों की पहचान की जा रही है। धार्मिक भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचा कर साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द बिगाड़ने की हर प्रयास को नाकाम किया जाएगा। यही कारण है कि गांव से बाहर के लोगों के गांव प्रवेश करने पर उनका नाम अाैर पता लिखने का आदेश दिया गया है। एसडीओ ने बताया कि डीएसपी मुख्यालय वरुण देवगम और प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी मयूरहंड शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें