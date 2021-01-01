पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उद्घाटन:नई ऊर्जा के साथ नए भवन में होगा काम, आमजनों को मिलेगा लाभ

चतराएक घंटा पहले
  • श्रममंत्री सत्यानंद भोक्ता नव निर्मित अनुमंडल कार्यालय का उद्घाटन किया

श्रम नियोजन, प्रशिक्षण विभाग एवं कौशल विकास मंत्री सत्यानन्द भोक्ता ने सोमवार को नव निर्मित अनुमंडल कार्यालय का विधिवत उद्घाटन किया। उद्घाटन समारोह के बाद मंत्री ने उक्त भवन में ही आयोजित जिला सेवा प्राधिकार के अंतर्गत विधिक सेवा-सह-सशक्तिकरण शिविर में शामिल हुए। कार्यक्रम के प्रारंभ में मंत्री संग सभी पदाधिकारियों,कर्मियों व लाभुकों ने राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस को ध्यान में रखते हुए मतदाता प्रतिज्ञा लिया। सभी ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग अवश्य करने की बात कही। कार्यक्रम में मंत्री ने कहा कि नव निर्मित अनुमंडल कार्यालय के संचालन से नई ऊर्जा के साथ कार्य का संपादन होगा। जिससे आमजनों को काफी लाभ मिलेगा।

जिला सेवा प्राधिकार अंतर्गत विधिक सेवा-सह-सशक्तिकरण शिविर की सराहना करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि इससे आमजनों को काफी सहायता मिल रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार विभिन्न प्रकार की योजनाओं का संचालन कर रही है, इसके बावजूद कई बार जानकारियों के अभाव में लोग योजनाओं के लाभ से वंचित रह जाते है। इसलिए हमें लोगों को अधिक से अधिक जागरूक करने की आवश्यकता है। उन्होंने कोरोना महामारी के दौरान जिला प्रशासन द्वारा किए गए कार्यों की सराहना किया। उन्होंने कहा कि बच्चे का जन्म से लेकर किसी भी मजदूर के साथ कोई भी अप्रिय दुर्घटना तक हर समय हर प्रकार की योजनाएं राज्य सरकार संचालित कर रही है। जल्द युवाओं के कौशल विकास हेतु विभिन्न प्रकार के कौशल विकास केंद्र भी खोले जाएंगे। जिससे युवा प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर रोजगार प्रताप कर सके।

मुख्यमंत्री कन्यादान और सुकन्या योजना के लाभुकों के बीच 30-30 हज़ार के चेक बांटे

कार्यक्रम में 10 से अधिक मुख्यमंत्री कन्यादान योजना एवं सुकन्या योजना के लाभुकों के बीच मंत्री ने 30-30 हज़ार रुपए का चेक वितरण किया। साथ ही सभी का सामूहिक विवाह कार्यक्रम के पश्चात वर वधू को वैवाहिक जीवन में सूख समृद्धि की कामना करते हुए आशीर्वाद दिया। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री राज्य वृद्धावस्था पेंशन के तहत लाभुकों के बीच 1-1 हज़ार रुपये का चेक का वितरण किया। कुछ कृषकों के बीच कृषि संबंधित उपकरण का भी वितरण किया। अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी मो. मुमताज अंसारी ने कहा कि इस नए भवन में अनुमंडल स्तर के सभी कार्यालय एक छत के नीचे संचालित होगा।

कार्यक्रम में ये थे उपस्थित

उप विकास आयुक्त सुनील कुमार सिंह, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी चतरा मुमताज अंसारी,डालसा सचिव कुमार क्रांति प्रसाद, सिविल कोर्ट के रजिस्ट्रार रवि शंकर पांडे , अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी समेत जिला समाज कल्याण पदाधिकारी सलमान जफर खिजरी, सहायक निदेशक सामाजिक सुरक्षा ललन कुमार रजक, स्थापना उप समाहर्ता धीरज कुमार ठाकुर, जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी, जितेंद्र सिन्हा, उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी पूर्णिमा कुमारी।

