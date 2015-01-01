पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्सव:मनोरम है गुरु सिंधु जलप्रपात, आते हैं आसपास के लोग

चिनिया2 घंटे पहले
  • चिनिया से 15 किमी दूर चपकली के पास झारखंड व छत्तीसगढ़ की सीमा पर कनहर नदी पर है अवस्थित

चिनिया प्रखंड से 15 किलोमीटर दूर चपकली गांव के समीप झारखंड व छत्तीसगढ़ की सीमा को विभाजित करने वाली कनहर नदी पर स्थित गुरु सिंधु जलप्रपात का दृश्य अत्यंत ही मनोरम है। यहां की प्राकृतिक छटा अलौकिक है। करीब 200 फीट की ऊंचाई से गिरनेवाले झरने की आवाज काफी दूर तक सुनायी पड़ती है। ऊंचाई से पानी गिरने से सफेद झाग बन जाता है, मानो दूध की नदी बह रही हो। यहां आने पर सुकून महसूस होता है। झरने के आसपास परतदार चट्टान हल्का गुलाबी रंग का दिखता है। जो दूर से काफी आकर्षक दिखता है। यहां आसपास न तो आबादी है न ही ट्रैफिक का शोर।

बस कल-कल करती नदी और झरने की आवाज यहां आने वाले सैलानियों को बांधे रखती है, यहीं है आकर्षण

बस कल-कल करती नदी और झरने की आवाज यहां आनेवाले लोगों को बांधे रखती है।चिनिया से गुरु सिंधु जलप्रपात तक पहुंचने के लिए आठ किमी सड़क काम चलाऊ है। जबकि सात-आठ किमी सड़क कच्ची है। इसमें लगभग तीन किमी सड़क पूरी तरह जंगली क्षेत्र है। जलप्रपात तक छोटे वाहनों से जाने में काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। जलप्रपात स्थल से पूर्व एक नदी है, जिसे पार करना पड़ता है। उसके बाद लगभग एक-दो किमी का रास्ता दुर्गम है। इसके बावजूद यहां की प्राकृतिक छटा को निहारने के लिए लोग खिंचे चले आते हैं।

