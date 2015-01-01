पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेटियां बेटों से कहीं कम नहीं:बेटियों ने निभाया बेटे का फर्ज मां की अर्थी को दिया कंधा

चितरपुर32 मिनट पहले
चितरपुर : छोटकीपोना में अपनी  मां की अर्थी को कंधा देती चारों बेटियां ।

आज की बेटियां बेटों से कहीं कम नहीं हैं। इस बात को छोटकीपोना की चार बेटियों ने चरितार्थ किया है। जिन्होंने पुत्र की भांति अपनी मृत माता की अर्थी को कंधा देकर शमशान घाट तक पहुंचाया। चितरपुर प्रखंड के बोरोबिंग पंचायत के छोटकीपोना गांव में जिस मां की गोद में खेल कर चार बेटियां बड़ी हुई हैं। उसी की मौत पर उन्होंने उनकी अर्थी को कंधा देकर शमशान घाट तक पहुंचाया।

जानकारी के अनुसार छोटकीपोना निवासी कौलेश्वर महतो की पत्नी ललिता देवी (48) की रविवार को लंबी बीमारी से पीड़ित होने के कारण मौत हो गई। ललिता देवी को कोई भी पुत्र नहीं था। उनकी चार बेटियां ही थीं। इसमें बड़ी बेटी पूजा कुमारी (24) , रानी कुमारी (22), अनुभा कुमारी (18) व चंदा कुमारी (14) है। जब चारों बेटियों ने मां की अर्थी को कंधे पर लेकर निकली तो देखने वालों की भीड़ लग गई। यह दृश्य देखकर मौजूद व्यक्ति की आंखें नम थी। बेटियों ने एक नया मिसाल कायम की।

बेटियां बोलीं-बेटी-बेटे में फर्क करने वाले शास्त्र को नहीं मानते

बेटियों का कहना था कि, वह किसी ऐसे शास्त्र को नहीं मानती जो बेटे और बेटी में फर्क करता है। हमारी माता ने कभी फर्क नहीं किया। हमारा सौभाग्य है कि, हमें अपनी मां का अंतिम संस्कार करने का मौका मिला है। भगवान ने भले ही उनको बेटा नहीं दिया, लेकिन बेटों के समान एक नहीं बल्कि चार बेटियां दी। चारों बेटियों ने मां की अर्थी को कंधा दिया और सारी रस्में भी पूरी की।

इस दौरान बड़कीपोना पंचायत के पूर्व मुखिया अरविंद कुमार सिंह, झामुमो नेता चित्रगुप्त महतो, सतीश महतो, मो. आलम, विमल सिंह, दिलीप नायक, लक्ष्मण महतो, चंद्रदेव महतो, रविन्द्र कुमार, पुनिनाथ महतो, दीपक सिंह आदि सभी लोगों ने बालिकाओं का हौसला आफजाई करते हुए उनकी सराहना की। साथ ही उनकी मां के निधन पर उन्हें ढांढस बढ़ाया व शोक संवेदना भी प्रकट किया।

