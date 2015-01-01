पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलनरत:स्लरी मजदूरों का शोषण न करे प्रबंधन नहीं तो जोरदार आंदोलन : चंद्रप्रकाश

चितरपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • गिरिडीह सांसद ने आरओएम का उठाव हैंड लोडिंग से कराने को कहा

रजरप्पा वाशरी प्रबंधन द्वारा आरओएम के उठाव को लेकर मशीन से लोडिंग करने का आदेश जारी किया गया है।जिसके बाद आरओएम की हैंडलोडिंग कराने की मांग को लेकर पिछले दो दिनों से आजसू के बैनर तले स्लरी-मिडलिंग लोडिंग विस्थापित मजदूर मोर्चा आंदोलनरत हैं। इसके बावजूद सीसीएल प्रबंधन पर कोई असर नहीं हुआ।

जिसके बाद सभी स्लरी व मिडलिंग मजदूरगिरिडीह सांसद चंद्रप्रकाश चौधरी से मुलाकात कर सीसीएल रजरप्पाप्रबंधन के खिलाफ शिकायत की और प्रबंधन पर मजदूरों के शोषण का आरोप लगाया है। मजदूरों की समस्याओं को सुनने के बाद उन्होंने कहा कि सीसीएल प्रबंधन मजदूरों का शोषण करना बंद करे नहीं तो सीसीएल प्रबंधन के खिलाफ जोरदार आंदोलन करने को बाध्य होंगे। जिसकी सारी जवाबदेही सीसीएल प्रबंधन की होगी।मौके पर बिहारी चौधरी के अलावे विस्थापित मजदूरों में अर्जुन महतो, नरेश महतो, उमेश महतो, मधु साव, राजेंद्र महतो, गणेश महतो सहित दर्जनों मजदूर मौजूद थे। मजदूरों की समस्याओं को सुनने के बाद गिरिडीह सांसद चंद्र प्रकाश चौधरी ने मजदूरों की समस्याओं के लेकर रजरप्पा क्षेत्र के महाप्रबंधक आलोक कुमार को एक ज्ञापन सौंपा है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि रजरप्पा प्रक्षेत्र के अंतर्गत विगत 40 वर्षों से ट्रक में कोयला लोडिंग का कार्य स्थानीय विस्थापित मजदूरों के द्वारा किया जाता आ रहा हैं। लेकिन विगत दिनों प्रबंधन ने निर्णय लिया गया है कि आरओएम ट्रक कोयला लोडिंग का कार्य मशीन से किया जाए। जिसके कारण स्थानीय विस्थापित मजदूर पुर्णतः बेरोजगार हो रहे हैं। इस निर्णय के कारण स्थानीय विस्थापित के परिवार भुखमरी के कगार पर आ रहे हैं।

