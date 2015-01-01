पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:मजदूरों का शोषण बंद करे सरकार: संयुक्त मोर्चा

चितरपुरएक घंटा पहले
26 नवंबर को होने वाले देशव्यापी हड़ताल को सफल बनाने के लिए सोमवार को रजरप्पा कोयलांचल में संयुक्त मोर्चा के नेताओं की बैठक किशोरी प्रसाद की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसमें सभी ट्रेड यूनियन के प्रतिनिधि शामिल हुए।

इस दौरान केंद्र सरकार के श्रम विरोधी नीति जैसे वाणिज्यिक खनन निजी क्षेत्रों को सौंपने के लिए कोल ब्लॉक की नीलामी, सीआईएल से सीएमपीडीआईएल को अलग करने के प्रस्ताव, श्रमिकों के मौलिक अधिकारों की कटौती कर निजी नियोक्ताओं के हित को ध्यान में रखकर श्रम कानून में किए जा रहे संशोधन आदि निर्णय के खिलाफ एकजुट होकर 26 नवंबर के देशव्यापी हड़ताल को सफल बनाने की अपील की। साथ ही मंगलवार से पीट मीटिंग कर मजदूरों से हड़ताल को सफल बनाने की अपील करेंगे।

बैठक में आरसीएमएस (ददई गुट) के राजेंद्रनाथ चौधरी, हाजी अख्तर आजाद, असलम खान, सुंदर करमाली, मुख्तार अंसारी, आरसीएमएस (राजेंद्र प्रसाद गुट) के अब्दुल शाहिद, कौशल कुमार सिंह, गुनू महतो, यूसीडब्लूयू के अरुण कुमार चौधरी, करमा मांझी, बीएल गोसाई, एजेकेएसएस के रविंद्र वर्मा, सुरेश राम, किशुनलाल साव, एनके दास, प्रदीप अग्रवाल, शंकर प्रसाद सिंह, सीएमयू के चंदेश्वर सिंह, सुरेश तुरी, सीटू के सुखसागर सिंह, विनोद कुमार, गोविंद कुमार, जेसीएमयू के महेंद्र मिस्त्री, सोहन मांझी, भीम महतो, मेहीलाल मांझी, राधो मुंडा सहित कई श्रमिक प्रतिनिधि शामिल थे।

