पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:बड़कीपोना को ओबीसी के लिए सीट आरक्षित करने की मांग, ज्ञापन सौंपा

चितरपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव में चितरपुर प्रखंड अंतर्गत बड़कीपोना पंचायत में पूर्व की तरह ही ओबीसी (पिछड़ी जाति) के लिए सीट आरक्षित रखने की मांग को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने सोमवार को प्रखंड निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह चितरपुर बीडीओ के नाम प्रधान सहायक बैजू करमाली को एक ज्ञापन सौंपा।

ज्ञापन के माध्यम से कहा गया है कि बड़कीपोना पंचायत में 85 से 90 प्रतिशत लोग पिछड़ी जाति से आते हैं। इनमें कुशवाहा, कोयरी, कुर्मी, मुस्लिम व नाई समाज के लोग शामिल हैं। बड़कीपोना पंचायत के विकास को लेकर यहां मूलभूत आवश्यकताओं को पूर्ण करने के लिए सामाजिक दृष्टिकोण व ग्राम पंचायत को सुदृढ़ बनाने के लिए यहां की कमान पिछड़ी जाति के हाथों में सौंपना अत्यंत आवश्यक है।

ज्ञापन में शंभू कुमार, विजय कुमार, नीतेश कुमार, रितेश कुमार, सुमंत कुमार, मिथुन कुमार, निर्मला देवी, अनिल कुमार, रामेश्वर महतो, आशा देवी, मिथलेश महतो उज्ज्वल कुशवाहा, देवेश कुमार बादल, मितन महतो, कमलेश कुमार सहित अन्य थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें