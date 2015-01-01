पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:बेहतर समाज निर्माण में युवाओं की राजनीति में सहभागिता जरूरी: भोला

चितरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मरंगमरचा में युवा राजनीतिक चेतना संघ की बैठक में किया विचार-विमर्श

मरंगमरचा स्थित मोटल राज लक्ष्मी के सभागार में शनिवार को युवा राजनीतिक चेतना संघ द्वारा एक बैठक की गई। बैठक का मुख्य उद्देश्य युवाओं को राजनीति में सहभागिता, भ्रष्टाचार के विरुद्ध आवाज उठाना और स्वच्छ राजनीतिक माहौल का निर्माण करना है। इस दौरान मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में कांग्रेस नेता सह समाजसेवी भोला कुमार दांगी मौजूद थे।

मौके पर उन्होंने कहा कि आज युवाओं को एकजुट होने की जरूरत है। एकजुटता से ही निर्धारित लक्ष्य को प्राप्त किया जा सकता। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि युवाओं को राजनीति में भागीदारी करना जरूरी है। राजनीति के माध्यम से ही बेहतर समाज का निर्माण किया जा सकता है। कार्यक्रम को छात्र युवा अधिकार मोर्चा के केंद्रीय अध्यक्ष संतोष महतो, समाजसेवी योगेंद्र उपाध्याय, हप्पू मुखिया आनंद महतो, दुलमी के पूर्व पार्षद राजेन्द्र महतो राजू ने भी सं‍बोधित किया।

इससे पूर्व अतिथियों के यहां पहुंचने पर उनका स्वागत बुके देकर व माल्यार्पण कर किया गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता चंद्रशेखर पाठवा ने की और संचालन चंदन प्रसाद ने किया। मौके पर युवा नेता सुधीर मंगलेश, हीरालाल महतो, मेहथा मुरली, भुवनेश्वर कुमार, पवन महतो, सूरज कुमार, अभिमन्यु महतो, प्रकाश महतो, अजय कुमार, सोहन महतो, शंभु महतो, पुनीत महतो, मुनिनाथ महतो सहित कई मौजूद थे।

