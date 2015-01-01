पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:बेकाबू बाइक से गिरकर सदर अस्पताल के ड्राइवर की मौत

चितरपुर13 घंटे पहले
एनएच 23 स्थित बोकारो-रामगढ़ मार्ग के लारी बुधबाजार के समीप सोमवार की सड़क दुर्घटना में 45 वर्षीय युवक की मौत हो गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार बीती रात लगभग 11 बजे बाइक के बेकाबू होकर गिरने से मांडू थाना क्षेत्र के उखड़बेडवा निवासी लोखनाथ महतो 45 वर्ष की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई है। वह सदर अस्पताल रामगढ़ में ड्राइवर पद पर कार्यरत था।

वह अपनी बाइक से चितरपुर बोतल मोड़ से अपने घर की ओर जा रहा था। इसी दौरान अज्ञात वाहन के चकमा देने से वह सड़क पर गिर पड़ा और सिर पर गंभीर चोट लगने के कारण घटनास्थल में ही उसकी मौत हो गई। जानकारी मिलने के बाद घटनास्थल पहुंचे मृतक के परिजनों व ग्रामीणों द्वारा सड़क जाम कर दिया गया। ग्रामीणों का कहना था कि उनके परिजनों को कुछ मुआवजा दिया जाए।

घटनास्थल में कोई पाइप लाइन कंपनी द्वारा सड़क के बगल में मिट्टी का ढेर लगभग 6 महीनों से रखा है। जिसके कारण आए दिन उसी स्थान पर घटनाएं होती है। इस कारण मिट्टी को हटाया जाए। जिससे घटना न हो। जानकारी मिलने पर रजरप्पा पुलिस घटनास्थल पहुंची और शव को उठाने का प्रयास किया। पर ग्रामीण अपनी मांग पर अड़ गए। बाद में समझाकर लोगों को हटाया गया।

