वारदात:चौपारण में पिस्टल की नोंक पर दिनदहाड़े 55 हजार की लूट, भागने से पहले कुंदे से सिर पर मारा

चौपारण30 मिनट पहले
घायल रामप्रवेश।

चौपारण प्रखंड के चतरा मोड़ नावापार स्थित संचालित सरकारी शराब दुकान कर्मी रामप्रवेश के चैथी मोड़ स्थित कमरे से पिस्टल के नोंक पर दो अपराधियो ने लूट की घटना को अंजाम दिया। रामप्रवेश ने बताया कि मैं चैथी मोड़ में कमरे में था, एक लड़का गमछा लपेटे हुए आया। पूछने पर कहा कि किसी से मिलने आये है, इसी बीच दूसरा लड़का आया और धक्का मार कर गिरा दिया। उठने के बाद पिस्टल से मारने का कोशिश करने लगे। मैंने उसके साथ हाथापाई करते हुए हल्ला करने लगा।

यह देख कर दोनों अपराधियो ने पैकेट से मोबाइल और 55 हजार लिया और भागने से पहले पिस्टल के कुंदा से माथा पर मार कर घायल कर दिया। घायल रामप्रवेश ने चौपारण थाना में आवेदन देकर मदद की गुहार लगाई है। इस संबंध में थाना प्रभारी नितिन कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि आपसी रंजिश के कारण थोड़ा बहुत झमेला हुआ है।

