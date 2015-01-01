पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:अवैध देसी शराब लदा तीन वाहन जब्त

चौपारण9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जीटी रोड सांझा और लोहावर थाम में गस्ती पुलिस की कार्रवाई

चौपारण प्रखंड के जीटी रोड में गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर संध्या गश्ती में सअनि गणेश हांसदा एवं मॉर्निंग गश्ती में जय कुमार के नेतृत्व में लोहावर थाम और सांझा से भारी मात्रा में विभिन्न कम्पनियों के नकली देसी शराब जब्त किया।

बुधवार की संध्या गश्ती के दौरान गाड़ी संख्या डब्ल्यू बी 02 एक्स 1334 एवं उसके अंदर पीछे सीट के नीचे छुपाकर रखा 375 एमएल का आईबी 120 पीस,180 एमएल का आईबी तीन पीस एवं 750 एमएल का आईबी दस पीस तथा किंगफिशर बियर 500 एमएल का 18 पीस एवं सिग्नेचर 375 एमएल का 20 पीस,आप्टर डार्क 375 एमएल का 20 पीस, मेकडोनाल्ड 375 एमएल का 20 पीस एवं स्टर्लिंग रिजर्व 375 एमएल का 10 पीस को जब्त किया गया।

वहीं गुरुवार को गाडी संख्या जेएच 10 जी 8690 में 300 एमएल का 20 कार्टून, प्रत्येक कार्टून में 25 पीस चैंपियन देशी शराब एवं बोलेरो गाडी संख्या जेएच 01 ए यू 2038 के अन्दर पीछे सीट के नीचे छुपाकर रखा 375 एमएल का आईबी इम्पीरियल ब्लू अंग्रेजी शराब तीन कार्टून में 72 पीस, एक कार्टून में बी-7 स्टर्लिंग रिजर्व 375 एमएल का 09 पीस एवं कार्टून में आईबी इम्पीरियल ब्लू 12 पीस, सिग्नेचर कम्पनी का अंग्रेजी शराब 375 एमएल का 24 पीस, किंग फिशर कम्पनी का केन बियर 500 एमएल का 18 पीस एवं आफ्टर डार्क कम्पनी का अंग्रेजी शराब 375 एमएल का 24 पीस को जब्त किया गया। जबकि चालक एवं शराब तस्कर जंगल का लाभ उठाकर फरार हो गया। चौपारण थाना में मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सीएम रूपाणी बोले- गुजरात में टोटल लॉकडाउन का इरादा नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें